The Lowest-Ranked Stainless Steel Cookware Set Comes From This Well-Known Brand, Per Consumer Reports

If you're looking for the best stainless steel cookware for your kitchen, Consumer Reports is issuing a pretty clear warning that you may want to avoid companies better known for nonstick pans. Chefs love cooking with stainless steel because of its even heating, non-reactive surface, and strong durability, making it the workhorse of most kitchens, so you want to invest in a brand that delivers. Thankfully Consumer Reports has done us all the favor of taking a lot of the legwork out of research, testing stainless steel brands on all kinds of performance measurements to find the best and worst overall options. And unfortunately for the longtime mainstay French brand, T-fal came in dead last.

This may not be too surprising, as T-fal is a budget brand for stainless steel, and the company is most famous for creating the first nonstick cookware in the 50s, not its steel. And to be fair to the brand, Consumer Reports stainless steel testing didn't find that it made bad pans — in fact, they were perfectly fine. It was just that the category is one of the most competitive in cookware. In the evenness of the pans heating, for example, an important trait for frying pans, T-fal's cookware scored excellently, but so did literally every one of the 35 options CR tested. It's just the nature of the material. T-fal also scored highly in the speed of heating, how easily food released from the pan, and in how cool the handle stayed. But once again, so did almost every other brand.