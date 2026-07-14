Riesling Vs Gewürztraminer: What's The Actual Difference

Aside from being food-friendly and refreshing, white wines are incredibly diverse. Hundreds of grape varietals produce white wines with a wide range of flavors, aromas, and colors, from familiar options like chardonnay and pinot grigio to lesser-known regional varietals grown around the world. What's more, there can be significant differences even within the same grape varieties, while completely different ones can share surprising similarities. Such is the case of riesling and gewürztraminer.

Both wines come from grapes that boast intense aromatic qualities, bright acidity, and fruity taste profiles, but there are marked differences between them. Riesling is the brighter of the two varietals, with higher acidity and notes of lemon and lime. It is incredibly versatile, ranging from bone dry to off-dry and sweet. It's even made into a sparkling wine called Sekt. Where riseling is light and crisp, gewürztraminer is richer, with a fuller body, and even more aromatic and bold, with heavy floral and spice notes in aroma and flavor. And while it can be made dry, but it's most often found on the sweet spectrum.

Both grapes grow in similar climates, often overlapping in regions like Alsace, France; parts of Germany and Northern Italy; and the Pacific Northwest. But since gewürztraminer is a bit finicky, its growing range is limited to cool climate regions, whereas riesling has a footprint worldwide, aiding its wider popularity and diversity in styles.

Let's explore these two delicious wines — both among the major types of white wines you should know — so you can make a more informed choice the next time you're looking for something new to enjoy, whether dining out or sipping at home.