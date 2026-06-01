Riesling Vs Sauvignon Blanc: What's The Actual Difference?

The world of wine is vast and increasingly overwhelming. It's fun to explore, sure, but we can't all be that friend at the table who is always tasked with picking the wine. If you're usually the one passing the menu over, don't worry, you're definitely not alone. But we can help break down at least some of the countless varieties out there, starting with two common whites: sauvignon blanc and riesling.

There are some similarities between sauvignon blanc and riesling. For example, they can express similar tasting notes and are both known for being crisp and acidic. However, they come from different types of grapes and offer very distinct experiences. Let's start with location. Sauvignon blanc is believed to have originated in France's Loire Valley, though it is also commonly grown in California, New Zealand, South Africa, and Chile, while riesling hails from the Rhine region of Germany.

Most of the world's riesling is still grown in Germany, but you can find bottles from Alsace, Austria, Australia, and Washington state. Riesling grapes are very good at expressing terroir, meaning you can easily tell which region they're from by the taste, and they tend to be quite small in size. Sauvignon blanc grapes are larger and less site-specific. You can tell the difference between the colors of the wines, too: Rieslings tend to appear pale or dark gold, depending on their age, while sauvignon blancs are more yellow.