Riesling Vs Sauvignon Blanc: What's The Actual Difference?
The world of wine is vast and increasingly overwhelming. It's fun to explore, sure, but we can't all be that friend at the table who is always tasked with picking the wine. If you're usually the one passing the menu over, don't worry, you're definitely not alone. But we can help break down at least some of the countless varieties out there, starting with two common whites: sauvignon blanc and riesling.
There are some similarities between sauvignon blanc and riesling. For example, they can express similar tasting notes and are both known for being crisp and acidic. However, they come from different types of grapes and offer very distinct experiences. Let's start with location. Sauvignon blanc is believed to have originated in France's Loire Valley, though it is also commonly grown in California, New Zealand, South Africa, and Chile, while riesling hails from the Rhine region of Germany.
Most of the world's riesling is still grown in Germany, but you can find bottles from Alsace, Austria, Australia, and Washington state. Riesling grapes are very good at expressing terroir, meaning you can easily tell which region they're from by the taste, and they tend to be quite small in size. Sauvignon blanc grapes are larger and less site-specific. You can tell the difference between the colors of the wines, too: Rieslings tend to appear pale or dark gold, depending on their age, while sauvignon blancs are more yellow.
What do riesling and sauvignon blanc taste like?
Of course, what really matters is the taste. There are so many sauvignon blancs available and the flavors can vary but in general, they tend to either have fresh, fruity aromas reminiscent of peaches and grapefruits, or herbaceous, grassy finishes. Sauvignon blanc is often aged with oak in California and Bordeaux, which changes the tasting notes and adds a creamier mouthfeel.
Rieslings are often described as being quite perfumed, with notes of jasmine, lime, and sometimes petrol depending on the age. Rieslings from Germany are known for being citrusy, while varieties from warmer climates like Australia tend to taste more tropical. Riesling can often lean sweet to bone-dry, while sauvignon blanc is always dry.
Both wines have a medium to light body and pair well with almost any food. Riesling is known to tame spicy foods and meld well with things like roast pork and soft cheese, so try it with a simple roasted pork tenderloin or spicy Thai chicken curry. Save sauvignon blanc for poultry and anything grassy, like green vegetables or a shrimp and beet salad. It also goes great with Asian flavors and seafood, particularly oysters. The only way you'll know which one you prefer is to try both — so may as well start getting your hands on a few bottles.