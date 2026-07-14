Forget Stainless Steel: The '70s Kitchen Appliance Style That Deserves A Revival
Who says kitchen appliances can't be statement pieces? Gone are the days of all-white kitchens and stainless steel perfection. If you've been secretly craving more color on your countertops, then it's time to reintroduce the colorful appliances trend that once dominated kitchens in the 1970s.
According to the design experts at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, more and more designers and manufacturers are interested in retro-inspired colors this year. In particular, warm colors like mustard yellow and terracotta, along with deep greens and light blues, are enjoying a moment in the spotlight, not just on walls and cabinets but on the outsides of appliances, too.
In particular, these warm, earthy tones hearken back to the omnipresent colors of the 1970s: Harvest Gold and Avocado Green. At one point, these two shades were in everyone's kitchens, to the point that people were sick of them by the time the '90s and 2000s rolled around. Then for years, many appliances only came in stainless steel and neutrals – and while they don't clash with your kitchen, they don't exactly inspire excitement either. Luckily, design trends are always in flux, and after decades of cold white and metallic styles, colors are most certainly ready for a comeback.
The return of color to the kitchen
Appliances weren't always drab by default. Back in 1955, GE Appliances first introduced bright, bold colors to their refrigerators and stovetops, creating the original retro kitchen color palette. By the late 1960s and '70s, these colorways shifted into warmer, more muted tones; GE introduced the color Avocado in 1966 and Harvest in 1968, with a faded sunburst effect.
Today, history is repeating itself with a renewed interest in these warm '70s shades. While you could certainly buy some of those original vintage appliances secondhand, some of them go for fortune. Instead, modern brands are bringing back their old styles, so trend-savvy shoppers can buy vintage brand new. Take Kohler, for example: The brand is reviving colors from its '70s and '80s archives by making sinks, toilets, and clawfoot tubs in shades like Teal, Fresh Green, and Aspen Green.
Rather than giving the impression of a spotlessly clean and pristine kitchen, colors add some much-needed personality back into a utilitarian space. Just one statement piece can add life to an otherwise plain kitchen. Not to mention, they're functional works of art — not just pretty for the sake of it!