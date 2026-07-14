Forget Stainless Steel: The '70s Kitchen Appliance Style That Deserves A Revival

Who says kitchen appliances can't be statement pieces? Gone are the days of all-white kitchens and stainless steel perfection. If you've been secretly craving more color on your countertops, then it's time to reintroduce the colorful appliances trend that once dominated kitchens in the 1970s.

According to the design experts at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, more and more designers and manufacturers are interested in retro-inspired colors this year. In particular, warm colors like mustard yellow and terracotta, along with deep greens and light blues, are enjoying a moment in the spotlight, not just on walls and cabinets but on the outsides of appliances, too.

In particular, these warm, earthy tones hearken back to the omnipresent colors of the 1970s: Harvest Gold and Avocado Green. At one point, these two shades were in everyone's kitchens, to the point that people were sick of them by the time the '90s and 2000s rolled around. Then for years, many appliances only came in stainless steel and neutrals – and while they don't clash with your kitchen, they don't exactly inspire excitement either. Luckily, design trends are always in flux, and after decades of cold white and metallic styles, colors are most certainly ready for a comeback.