Your Dining Table Might Be The Wrong Shape — Here's How To Tell

Your dining room can be the focal point of your home, if you let it be. It's the spot where folks gather, hard conversations are had, and memories are made. As such, you'll want to choose a functional (and compatible) dining room table that fits both the vibes of the space and your needs. That said, when it comes to actually selecting such a table, it's important to consider a few factors, especially if you're already wondering whether your current dining table is the wrong shape.

The first, of course, is where you plan to put it. You'll want to select a spot where folks can easily access their seat and move around if necessary. So, while a massive dining room table sounds great, it may not be conducive to traffic flow or the right shape for your space. You'll also need to keep in mind the number you need to regularly seat. If you have up to six people, opting for a table that's longer than it is wide will offer more seating space. However, depending on how much room you have to spare, you may need to settle for something thinner than you'd like.

The shape can also alter the conversation flow. Rectangle tables are common in offices where one person is at the head. However, if you want to create dialogue and foster a more intimate environment, then perhaps consider something round, provided you have the space. Round tables promote discussion and collaboration (unlike square or rectangle), though they, too, have some drawbacks. The larger they are, the more difficult it is to get food from the center of them. Ultimately, there's no cut-and-dry answer as to which shape is "best" for your feng shui. It all depends on your individual room layout.