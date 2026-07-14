Remember Pepperidge Farm's Ambitious Lineup Of Canned Soups From The '60s?
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You may know Pepperidge Farm from its modern-day offerings of cookies and snacks, but the brand also marketed ready-made soups in the 1960s. Having found success with bakery items, the company deciding to try its hand at pre-packaged meals, and a few varieties of soup were rolled out in 1965. The soups were packaged in 13-ounce cans priced between 20 and 60 cents for two servings.
Customers remember fondly that the soups were rich in flavor, and that was the brand's goal; they were marketed as more luxurious than your traditional canned soup. These soups were designed to be substantial meals on their own, rather than used as an ingredient in a separate dish. The tagline "Every dinner can be special if it's special to begin with," flaunted the quality of the products. The Hunter's Soup was a hearty stew made with turkey, beef, and a splash of Burgundy wine. The Maine Lobster Bisque incorporated upscale ingredients like Sauternes wine and butter. New England Clam Chowder, Petite Marmite, Country Mushroom with White Wine, and Black Bean and Sherry were ready to be heated and didn't require any milk or water to prepare.
Pepperidge Farm even had a novel line of cold soups
In 1967, Pepperidge Farm expanded its soup line with chilled options primarily intended for summer entertaining. "I love the sultry description of making a consomme followed by the suggestion of making it into a jellied appetizer," quipped a user on Reddit. In addition to the names and lengthy descriptions found on each can, the illustrations on the soup labels were intended to be alluring, with charming images from New England fishing villages and scenic American landscapes. Even the cold Consommé Madrilene and Vichyssoise (chilled potato and leek soup) didn't last, however, and the entire soup portfolio vanished from grocery stores.
Foodies interested in retro products have shared advertisements depicting the Pepperidge Farm soups. "Love the nostalgia! Remember when food was real food, not the processed stuff they serve up today," wrote a user on X. Others expressed disappointment that the soups are no longer available and praised the "wholesome" marketing. Today, The Campbell's Company still owns Pepperidge Farm and has quite an extensive offering of soups on the market, though many of them may not be quite as appealing in quality.