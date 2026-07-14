Remember Pepperidge Farm's Ambitious Lineup Of Canned Soups From The '60s?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may know Pepperidge Farm from its modern-day offerings of cookies and snacks, but the brand also marketed ready-made soups in the 1960s. Having found success with bakery items, the company deciding to try its hand at pre-packaged meals, and a few varieties of soup were rolled out in 1965. The soups were packaged in 13-ounce cans priced between 20 and 60 cents for two servings.

Customers remember fondly that the soups were rich in flavor, and that was the brand's goal; they were marketed as more luxurious than your traditional canned soup. These soups were designed to be substantial meals on their own, rather than used as an ingredient in a separate dish. The tagline "Every dinner can be special if it's special to begin with," flaunted the quality of the products. The Hunter's Soup was a hearty stew made with turkey, beef, and a splash of Burgundy wine. The Maine Lobster Bisque incorporated upscale ingredients like Sauternes wine and butter. New England Clam Chowder, Petite Marmite, Country Mushroom with White Wine, and Black Bean and Sherry were ready to be heated and didn't require any milk or water to prepare.