Why Costco Might Be The Best Place To Buy Chips In This Economy

While a Costco membership comes with a cost, it can be worth it for shoppers looking to save on their favorite snacks. We compared prices of three types of chips — Doritos, potato chips, and pretzels — at a Denver-area King Sooper grocery store, Walmart, and Costco to see just how good the deals at Costco can be.

If you're in the market for Doritos, Costco is the clear winner when it comes to cost per ounce. A 14.5-ounce bag costs $7.99 at the grocery store (55 cents per ounce), while Walmart's 14.5-ounce bag comes in at $5.49 (41 cents per ounce). At Costco, Doritos cost just 28 cents per ounce, with a 30-ounce bag priced at $8.27 — only marginally more than you'd pay at the grocery store for a bag half the size.

Our favorite kettle-cooked potato chip brand, Cape Cod, is also a bargain at Costco, with a 30-ounce bag costing $8.80 (29 cents per ounce). An eight-ounce bag costs $4.99 at King Soopers (62 cents per ounce), while a 14-ounce bag at Walmart is $4.98, or 36 cents per ounce.

Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps are another great value at Costco. At Walmart, the crunchy snack costs $5.32 for a 14-ounce bag (38 cents per ounce), while the same-sized bag at King Soopers is $6.99, or 50 cents per ounce. Costco's 28-ounce organic bag costs $10.20, bringing the price down to 36 cents per ounce.

Your best bang for your chip-buying buck is at Costco. Of course, if that's where you shop for snacks, you'll need three things: A membership, storage space, and serious self-control.