This Eco-Friendly Meal-Planning Technique Helps Reduce Food Waste In A Big Way

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Meal prepping can be an arduous task — but only if you make it one. While it's easy to find ways to make meal prep more exciting, like by playing with unique ingredients, finding new ways to use the same ingredient across multiple dishes, and experimenting with diverse textures, one of the best ways that you can challenge yourself while saving a little bit of money and lessening food waste in the process is to work with the ingredients you already have.

How often do you look in your fridge and find items that have been shoved to the back and forgotten about? What about that shelf in the pantry that you once filled with all of the ingredients you were excited to use? Oh, and don't get us started on the freezer that's jam-packed with frozen meat. Taking an audit of what you have rather than blindly buying what you think you need will help you spend less at the grocery store and encourage you to throw away less food (and money). You may also find some unique food pairings and create meals that you would have never thought to experiment with otherwise.