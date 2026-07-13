The Simple Container Method Chefs Use To Keep Spices Organized In Small Kitchen Spaces

As a professionally trained chef and food stylist, I have countless plastic deli containers floating around my kitchen, all of which are used regularly. The 8-ounce cup-sized containers are ideal for organizing and storing spices. Martha Stewart reuses leftover plastic takeout containers to organize her pantry, and if they're good enough for Martha, you can bet they'll work well in your kitchen, too.

While spice jars are airtight and make decent storage vessels, they are a pain to keep organized and hard to see, since the words are sometimes written vertically on the jar or the text is hard to read in a dimly lit pantry. Additionally, spice jars are usually not stackable, leading to a horizontal spread of jars that wastes space rather than a stackable organizational system that can grow upward.

Rather than rummaging through similar-looking jars hoping to find the exact spice you're looking for, cup-sized deli containers are made to stack on top of one another with flat lids that have a raised lip around the edge to keep stacked containers in place. As long as you keep the labels facing out, you'll always be able to find exactly the spice you're looking for within just a quick glance at your spice stack.