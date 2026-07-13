Why White Chocolate Gets Such A Bad Rap

Are you a chocoholic, but hate white chocolate? You're certainly not alone. While its super-sweet profile garners controversy among chocolate lovers, the debate isn't just about taste — it's also about whether white chocolate even deserves to be called chocolate at all. "White chocolate suffers from an identity problem," Nicole Patel tells us. As a Six-Star Grand Master chocolatier and the founder of Delysia Chocolatier, which was named one of the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America by the International Chocolate Salon, Patel wants to clean up white chocolate's reputation. "Many people have only experienced inexpensive products made with sugar, vegetable fats, and artificial vanilla, so they assume all white chocolate is overly sweet and one-dimensional," she laments.

Before we go any further, let's get one thing straight: Yes, white chocolate is real chocolate. At least, it is when it's made with at least 20% cocoa fat, which is the FDA requirement to earn the name. Many products on shelves today can't claim the title because they use substitutes for cocoa fat (which is another name for cocoa butter), but we tend to think of them as white chocolate anyway. We're looking at you Hershey's Cookies n' Creme bars and Nestlé Toll House Premier White Baking Chips — neither of which is actually white chocolate. And even among the mass-produced white chocolates that do qualify for the title, many only skirt by with the minimum required amount of cocoa fat, resulting in a subpar product. Given all this, it's no wonder many people claim to hate white chocolate. But Patel tells us there is so much to love about real white chocolate when the ingredients get to shine. "True white chocolate is made with cocoa butter, and cocoa butter has its own delicate flavor," she says. "When it's paired with high-quality milk and balanced sweetness, white chocolate becomes surprisingly nuanced."