Is It Okay To Eat Protein Bars Every Day?
When it comes to quick and convenient nutrition, the protein bar has been a perfect solution. Whether you're trying to up your protein intake or maintain your macronutrient goals, a single-serving, pocket-ready snack that tastes like a sweet treat makes getting your protein easier. Could it be possible, however, that bars make getting protein too easy, and eating them every day could actually be bad for you? To help answer this question, Tasting Table got the expert advice of registered dietitian, Kelsey Kunik, who explained, "Eating a protein bar each day wouldn't inherently have adverse effects, but I wouldn't recommend it."
Per Kunik, protein bars are great for an energy boost when time is short or appetite is low, but they can't replace full healthy meals. "Eating meals and snacks with a variety of whole-food ingredients will provide greater nutritional value over time," she said. What's more, protein bars also contain other ingredients that may not agree with everyone if consumed too often. "Depending on the ingredients in your protein bar and any sensitivities you may have, you could experience unwanted digestive symptoms from regularly eating ones high in sugar alcohols or excess added fibers," Kunik explained.
The best protein bars on store shelves are the ones that are enjoyable, making them an easy choice over less healthy food. But over time some of these flavor-enhancing additives can take a toll on digestion, especially if you have sensitivities.
What protein bars can you consume more regularly?
Knowing how much protein is "too much" protein is important, as these nutrient packages can be almost too convenient. Kelsey Kunik explained that "Most people can tolerate more protein than their body needs, but eating more isn't always better. Eating more protein and undereating carbs could lead to symptoms like constipation, low energy, or even depressed mood." However, if they're your go-to snack, you can certainly find protein bars with the right amount of protein and ingredients that don't have negative effects on your health.
Kunik asserted that the best protein bar for you depends on your individual needs, although she offered some general advice. "For most people, I recommend bars with less than 10% of the recommended limit for added sugars, but if you're refueling after a long endurance workout, those added sugars can be beneficial if that's all you have available." If you're not burning off the potential energy in protein bars, however, you could end up turning it into body fat mass, as found in a 2023 study published by the Journal of Functional Foods.
Of course, protein bars aren't only about the protein, and other nutritional ingredients should also enter the equation. Kunik recommended protein bars with at least 3 grams of fiber and explained that "it can work double-duty, helping you hit your daily protein and fiber goals."