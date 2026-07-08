Fall Starts Early At Sam's Club With A Brand-New Pumpkin Bakery Item Already On Shelves
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Summer may be in full swing, but if you're already dreaming of pumpkin recipes to get you in the fall mood, you have something in common with the creative minds over at Sam's Club. As of July 4, an all-new autumnal dessert has hit the store's bakery section: the Member's Mark Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies. Priced at $8.62 for a 9-count box, these treats pack all the flavor of pumpkin cheesecake in a soft, chewy, bite-sized form.
These Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies feature a rich, creamy cream cheese swirl combined with a pumpkin spice blondie base. With brown sugar, pumpkin powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg, they deliver the classic flavors of fall, and some Sam's Club customers have already tried and loved this new treat. "These are amazing! Perfect balance of pumpkin and sweetness. Moist too. Highly rec for pumpkin lovers!" " wrote one commenter on Instagram. "I'm not ready for fall, but I'm ready for pumpkin!" wrote another.
While some customers are calling Sam's Club out for trying to kickstart pumpkin season a bit too soon, customers who can't wait for fall will surely be delighted to see this product on shelves. To make them a bit more summer-appropriate, you could top these blondies with a scoop of ice cream and serve them at an outdoor dinner party. But if you're an autumn traditionalist through and through, you'll want to look out and see if Sam's Club drops more of its fall desserts early.
Other Sam's Club pumpkin desserts to watch out for
Some of the absolute best Sam's Club desserts are pumpkin-themed. The Member's Mark New York Style Pumpkin Cheesecake mixes spiced pumpkin flavor into a rich cheesecake batter, then pours it into a graham cracker crust and tops it off with whipped cream. It's a seasonal offering, but with Sam's Club's pumpkin blondies already on shelves, it could return sooner than you think.
If you're more of a classic pumpkin pie fan, the Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie will surely please you. Sam's Club keeps it traditional here with a flaky crust and rich pumpkin filling flavored with warm spices. At $5.98 for a 12-inch pie, the price is hard to beat, and customers who have left reviews adore this dessert's delectable, homemade flavor and unbeatable value.
Sam's Club also makes its own Member's Mark Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake Roll, Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls, and Fall Cut Out Cookies. While only the pumpkin blondies seem to be in stores at the moment, fall fanatics will likely keep their fingers crossed for more early drops, whether other shoppers feel ready or not.