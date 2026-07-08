Fall Starts Early At Sam's Club With A Brand-New Pumpkin Bakery Item Already On Shelves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer may be in full swing, but if you're already dreaming of pumpkin recipes to get you in the fall mood, you have something in common with the creative minds over at Sam's Club. As of July 4, an all-new autumnal dessert has hit the store's bakery section: the Member's Mark Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies. Priced at $8.62 for a 9-count box, these treats pack all the flavor of pumpkin cheesecake in a soft, chewy, bite-sized form.

These Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies feature a rich, creamy cream cheese swirl combined with a pumpkin spice blondie base. With brown sugar, pumpkin powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg, they deliver the classic flavors of fall, and some Sam's Club customers have already tried and loved this new treat. "These are amazing! Perfect balance of pumpkin and sweetness. Moist too. Highly rec for pumpkin lovers!" " wrote one commenter on Instagram. "I'm not ready for fall, but I'm ready for pumpkin!" wrote another.

While some customers are calling Sam's Club out for trying to kickstart pumpkin season a bit too soon, customers who can't wait for fall will surely be delighted to see this product on shelves. To make them a bit more summer-appropriate, you could top these blondies with a scoop of ice cream and serve them at an outdoor dinner party. But if you're an autumn traditionalist through and through, you'll want to look out and see if Sam's Club drops more of its fall desserts early.