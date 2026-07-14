From $399 To $614: Why This Luxury Dutch Oven May Not Be Worth It
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Dutch ovens are not novelty cookware, but they have definitely seen a resurgence in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic. These enameled cast iron pots are built for durability; ideally, they would last you a whole lifetime and perhaps even be passed down to your children. As a result, dutch ovens can get really expensive, especially if you're buying from luxury brands. A premium price tag alone cannot guarantee a premium product, though. The pricey Round Cocotte from Staub is a good example of that, according to Consumer Reports.
This Dutch oven had a disappointing performance on Consumer Reports' lab tests. Although it heats up very quickly and even yields good results when baking bread, it's less ideal for cooking on the stove. The bottom of the pot doesn't fully hold the heat evenly, which means bits of your food could get burnt while the other parts are still climbing to a desired temperature. The issues with temperature uniformity became especially apparent when the researchers simmered tomato sauce in the model, finding that it didn't bubble evenly.
Depending on the retailer (and sometimes color of your chosen pot), a 5.5-quart Staub Round Cocotte could cost you between $399 and $614, which is quite the investment for a cooking vessel. Staub is counted among the best cookware brands — a reputation that has swayed many a shopper into the purchase of this Dutch oven. Unfortunately, many of them might have buyer's remorse.
The Round Cocotte Dutch oven from Staub is not worth the high price, customers say
After spending hundreds on the Round Cocotte, several customers have noticed the issues with the oven's temperature control. The problem could lie in the faulty lid, as many reported it doesn't really fit onto the pot. "The lid does not seal. The pot looses liquid [too] fast to cook properly. Very disappointing," said one reviewer on the Macy's website. "Not sure if the lid is supposed to fit securely, because mine moves a bit," wrote another.
People also noted that the interior coating chips off all too easily; some noticed it came off after cooking only a few dishes, while others reported it chipping after two years. Given that Dutch ovens are supposed to be a durable, lifelong piece, a flaky interior raises valid concerns about the quality of the cookware. Interestingly, this Dutch oven is marketed as dishwasher safe, even though it's well-known that putting your Dutch oven into a dishwasher can ruin it. It also received a very low score for ease of cleaning on Consumer Reports.
Overall, the Staub Round Cocotte cannot justify its high price. On Amazon, you can instead get the Lodge Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which is a #1 best seller with over 38,000 ratings, for just $99 — and it comes in just as many cute colors too.