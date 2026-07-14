From $399 To $614: Why This Luxury Dutch Oven May Not Be Worth It

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Dutch ovens are not novelty cookware, but they have definitely seen a resurgence in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic. These enameled cast iron pots are built for durability; ideally, they would last you a whole lifetime and perhaps even be passed down to your children. As a result, dutch ovens can get really expensive, especially if you're buying from luxury brands. A premium price tag alone cannot guarantee a premium product, though. The pricey Round Cocotte from Staub is a good example of that, according to Consumer Reports.

This Dutch oven had a disappointing performance on Consumer Reports' lab tests. Although it heats up very quickly and even yields good results when baking bread, it's less ideal for cooking on the stove. The bottom of the pot doesn't fully hold the heat evenly, which means bits of your food could get burnt while the other parts are still climbing to a desired temperature. The issues with temperature uniformity became especially apparent when the researchers simmered tomato sauce in the model, finding that it didn't bubble evenly.

Depending on the retailer (and sometimes color of your chosen pot), a 5.5-quart Staub Round Cocotte could cost you between $399 and $614, which is quite the investment for a cooking vessel. Staub is counted among the best cookware brands — a reputation that has swayed many a shopper into the purchase of this Dutch oven. Unfortunately, many of them might have buyer's remorse.