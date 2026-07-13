'Burnt On Stuff Comes Off With Zero Effort' — The Highest-Rated Ceramic Bakeware Set On Amazon Makes Cleanup A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When shopping for bakeware, the final decision can often come down to a choice between how well a pan performs and how easy it is to clean. But what if you didn't have to choose? According to enthusiastic Amazon reviewers, this GreenPan Premiere Ovenware Healthy Nonstick 4-Piece Bakeware Set does both with ease. The set boasts four pans — a 9"x13" rectangular pan, an 8"x8" square baker pan, a 9"x13" quarter sheet pan, and a 13"x18" half sheet pan — made from heavy gauge cast aluminum and covered in a ceramic nonstick coating free from PFAS (a.k.a. forever chemicals).
Typically, using traditionally treated nonstick pans at high temperatures is a big mistake, but that's not the case here as these pans are oven-safe to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. At $199.95 for the four-piece set, the GreenPan Premiere Ovenware set is beloved by customers. One Amazon reviewer believes no other nonstick bakeware works as well, stating, "I am convinced there isn't anything out that's better at making baked-on, burnt-on stuff come off with zero effort." Another happy customer highlights how evenly the pans cook and how easy they are to clean.
Aluminum is an incredible conductor, which is why it is used as the core in bonded stainless steel pans. It enables this bakeware to heat quickly and then distribute that heat for even cooking. The ceramic coating creates a smooth surface that requires less fat for a clean release from the pan. While it isn't as durable as stainless steel and requires gentle handling, that nonstick feature makes these pans much more user-friendly.
How to use and maintain ceramic nonstick pans
If you've invested in a set of ceramic-coated nonstick pans, you'll want to make them last as long as possible. While nonstick cookware and bakeware don't have the longevity of an heirloom cast iron pan, proper care can get you years of performance. First, be gentle. Use wood or silicone utensils, as metal utensils can scratch the finish and create spots where food and rust can collect. Opt for low- to medium-heat uses whenever possible, as frequent high heat can damage the coating, as well.
It's also important to wash your pans carefully. Let your cookware cool all the way before a scrub or a soak, as a sudden plunge into water could cause the aluminum to warp. Use a soft sponge and gentle dish soap, which should be more than enough to remove any food residue left behind. If you do need to use a little elbow grease, using steel wool is one of many common mistakes made with nonstick pans — so skip it.
Additionally, storing pans incorrectly can lead to damage, so be sure to put them away properly. Soft pan pads, often made of felt, will keep your pans from touching one another if they're stacked on a shelf or in a drawer. If you have the cabinet space, consider using a pan rack to prop things up vertically and keep them from touching altogether. These are great solutions for stainless steel or cast iron pans, as they prevent surface scratches or other damage.