The Chicken Chain Notorious With Customers For Terrible Service

Fast food fried chicken satisfies a particular craving when you're looking for something other than a burger, taco, or sandwich. However, some chains struggle to keep customer service at a high level despite getting that crispy breading and juicy chicken just right. And one of the fast-food chains with the worst customer service is Popeyes. Even corporate acknowledged that this was a longstanding issue decades ago.

From 2025 to 2026, Popeye's score on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) dropped by 3%. There are also loads of Reddit threads documenting instances where Popeyes has underperformed. Complaints range from excessive wait times and wrong orders to cash-only payment and even running out of chicken. Some have even sworn off the chain for good after one too many bad experiences.

One Redditor started keeping track of wrong orders. "Since I started doing that they have gotten my order right 3 times vs order wrong 26 times." Despite that, some say the food makes it worth the hassle. "The only reason they are still in business is because the food is top tier in terms of 'fast' food," explained one former Popeyes employee on Reddit.

Former employees and management state that a lot of the issues stem from the fact that the chicken is cooked fresh to order, which naturally takes a little longer than your standard burger or taco, especially since you can only cook so much chicken in the fryer at once. Still, despite the long waits and inconsistent service, many customers say the fried chicken is good enough to keep them coming back.