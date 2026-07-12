The Chicken Chain Notorious With Customers For Terrible Service
Fast food fried chicken satisfies a particular craving when you're looking for something other than a burger, taco, or sandwich. However, some chains struggle to keep customer service at a high level despite getting that crispy breading and juicy chicken just right. And one of the fast-food chains with the worst customer service is Popeyes. Even corporate acknowledged that this was a longstanding issue decades ago.
From 2025 to 2026, Popeye's score on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) dropped by 3%. There are also loads of Reddit threads documenting instances where Popeyes has underperformed. Complaints range from excessive wait times and wrong orders to cash-only payment and even running out of chicken. Some have even sworn off the chain for good after one too many bad experiences.
One Redditor started keeping track of wrong orders. "Since I started doing that they have gotten my order right 3 times vs order wrong 26 times." Despite that, some say the food makes it worth the hassle. "The only reason they are still in business is because the food is top tier in terms of 'fast' food," explained one former Popeyes employee on Reddit.
Former employees and management state that a lot of the issues stem from the fact that the chicken is cooked fresh to order, which naturally takes a little longer than your standard burger or taco, especially since you can only cook so much chicken in the fryer at once. Still, despite the long waits and inconsistent service, many customers say the fried chicken is good enough to keep them coming back.
Popeyes takeout frustrates customers, too
Customers have reported a frustrating experience placing a mobile or online order as well. Many say that they skip ordering takeout from Popeyes for the same reasons that people complain about ordering in person. As one Redditor put it, they "get ignored for a while" before employees eventually prepare the order and don't "even apologize for long delays." Even though using the app is one of the unwritten rules to know before visiting Popeyes, customers say it doesn't always eliminate the chain's service issues.
Many of Popeyes' operational issues may stem from understaffing, which can create problems that trickle into takeout orders, such as missing items or receiving the wrong food. Even food delivery drivers tend to avoid Popeyes pick-up orders because they're often left waiting a long time for food, which cuts into the hourly earnings and customer service ratings.
All in all, Popeyes' customer service isn't likely to get better anytime soon, considering customers have been waiting decades for a major change. Still, if you can account for the long wait times and double-check your order before leaving the restaurant, you can offset many of its downsides while enjoying one of the best fried chicken meals around.