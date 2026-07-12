Your Meat Is Sticking To The Grill Grates Because You Skipped This Step (It's Not Oil)

Your propane tank is filled, the meat is marinated, your essential grilling utensils are all assembled, and it's time to get to work. You drop a brat down on the grill, turn up the heat, and wait until it's ready to be rotated. That's where problems can arise. If you realize that the brat has stuck to the grate too late, it can rip and tear its casing off, causing the fat to leak down into the flame and fire to flare up. All that results in a sausage that is so charred it's inedible. If you are a grilling pro (or know one to call), you can retrace your steps and understand that you forgot about one of the cardinal rules of grilling: Never cook meat on a cold grill.

Preheating your grill is a must, regardless of the items that you are cooking. When you preheat the grill, you increase the amount of conductive heat in the metal grates. That heat creates the beautiful grill marks we all chase when grilling and allows the meat to release easily when it is turned or pulled off the grill. It's the same reason for why preheating a cast-iron skillet before use is important. Luckily, you don't have to preheat your grill for long before you get cooking; 15 minutes should suffice.