Your Meat Is Sticking To The Grill Grates Because You Skipped This Step (It's Not Oil)
Your propane tank is filled, the meat is marinated, your essential grilling utensils are all assembled, and it's time to get to work. You drop a brat down on the grill, turn up the heat, and wait until it's ready to be rotated. That's where problems can arise. If you realize that the brat has stuck to the grate too late, it can rip and tear its casing off, causing the fat to leak down into the flame and fire to flare up. All that results in a sausage that is so charred it's inedible. If you are a grilling pro (or know one to call), you can retrace your steps and understand that you forgot about one of the cardinal rules of grilling: Never cook meat on a cold grill.
Preheating your grill is a must, regardless of the items that you are cooking. When you preheat the grill, you increase the amount of conductive heat in the metal grates. That heat creates the beautiful grill marks we all chase when grilling and allows the meat to release easily when it is turned or pulled off the grill. It's the same reason for why preheating a cast-iron skillet before use is important. Luckily, you don't have to preheat your grill for long before you get cooking; 15 minutes should suffice.
Other ways to stave off sticking
There are some other steps that you should take when preheating your grill to help reduce the risk of your carefully prepared food sticking to the grates. While the grill preheating, you can brush your grates with the appropriate tool to remove any food residue. Some folks will also insist on oiling the grates, though this can cause a flare-up if you aren't using a refined oil with a high enough smoke point so be careful if you choose to take this step. Instead, you are better off coating your food in a neutral, high-smoke point oil, like avocado oil, before grilling.
Some people also swear by more unconventional methods, like rubbing the grill grates with a potato, to prevent sticking. However, these tricks should really be done in tandem with preheating your grill, as it is is the only way to ensure you get the proper sear on the outside of your food while it's cooking. Remember, preheating your grill isn't just important for preventing a sticky situation; it also ensures the perfect cook.