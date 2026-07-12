Forget Le Creuset And Caraway: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Dutch Oven Is More Affordable

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For many home cooks, a Dutch oven is an important piece of kitchen equipment. The heavy, thick-walled pots might not always seem as necessary as a regular pan but their slow cooking abilities are unmatched — and a good one should last a lifetime. The most famous brand is probably Le Creuset, but there are plenty of other companies producing top quality Dutch ovens for less than this pricey, premium option. According to Consumer Reports, one of the best is an affordable, stylish option: the Perfect Pot from Our Place.

The independent testing agency gave the Our Place Perfect Pot ($149) a nearly perfect score, which was higher than the Caraway Dutch Oven ($165). The Our Place pot even beat out the iconic Le Creuset Traditional Round Dutch Oven, which costs up to $435. The Our Place pot performed incredibly well in a range of tests that analyzed how easy the pot was to clean, how evenly it cooked, and how fast it heated up.

Consumer Reports tests its Dutch ovens by browning meat in them, using them to bake bread, and timing how long it takes them to heat 4 quarts of water. According to the results, the Our Place Perfect Pot is ideal for fresh baked sourdough bread and it also received top marks for holding the temperature of a simmering tomato sauce. The only downside was that the handles of the pot received a mid-range score for temperature, so you need to be careful not to burn yourself by using oven mitts.