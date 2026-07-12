Say Goodbye To Butter — Cook Pork Chops In This For 10X The Flavor

Other than the meat itself, butter is arguably the second most important ingredient in a dish of pork chops. Get it wrong, and you might not get that beautiful brown sear and those rich flavors. Going without it is even more unfathomable, and yet, it's still possible. In fact, with lard as a substitution, your pork chops might taste infinitely better.

For those unfamiliar, lard is a cooking fat often rendered from pork. While a little less common than butter in cooking, lard is a tried-and-true baking staple, utilized for its medium to high melting temperature. This is also the reason why it pays to cook steak in lard. Pork chops are no different. Lard's smoke point caps off at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about 25 degrees higher than your average butter. This makes it particularly great for searing and browning pork to that perfect in-between of crispy crust and juicy interior — all without the fear of accidentally burning it.

Lard also solidifies its spot in a pork chop recipe with its flavor prowess. Originating from pork fat, it already shares some base notes with the meat, allowing it to seamlessly meld into this dish. While the level of intensity varies from one type to another, you can always count on lard's inherent pork taste to deepen the dish's own savory profile to a greater richness. Instead of that usual buttery aroma is a more subtle meat scent, distinctively pork-y in a way that highlights this meat without overwhelming the palate.