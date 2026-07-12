Say Goodbye To Butter — Cook Pork Chops In This For 10X The Flavor
Other than the meat itself, butter is arguably the second most important ingredient in a dish of pork chops. Get it wrong, and you might not get that beautiful brown sear and those rich flavors. Going without it is even more unfathomable, and yet, it's still possible. In fact, with lard as a substitution, your pork chops might taste infinitely better.
For those unfamiliar, lard is a cooking fat often rendered from pork. While a little less common than butter in cooking, lard is a tried-and-true baking staple, utilized for its medium to high melting temperature. This is also the reason why it pays to cook steak in lard. Pork chops are no different. Lard's smoke point caps off at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit, which is about 25 degrees higher than your average butter. This makes it particularly great for searing and browning pork to that perfect in-between of crispy crust and juicy interior — all without the fear of accidentally burning it.
Lard also solidifies its spot in a pork chop recipe with its flavor prowess. Originating from pork fat, it already shares some base notes with the meat, allowing it to seamlessly meld into this dish. While the level of intensity varies from one type to another, you can always count on lard's inherent pork taste to deepen the dish's own savory profile to a greater richness. Instead of that usual buttery aroma is a more subtle meat scent, distinctively pork-y in a way that highlights this meat without overwhelming the palate.
A few things to note when using lard for your pork chops
Generally speaking, swapping out butter for lard is a straightforward process, although you might need to be mindful of the replacement ratio. Unlike lard, which is made entirely of animal fat, butter is 20% water. Taking this density difference into consideration, you will need to reduce the amount of lard by 20 to 25 percent when using it as a butter substitute for your pork chops.
Another thing to consider is what type of lard you should use to cook pork chops. Processed and rendered lards are highly favored by many for their neutral taste, shelf stability, and wide availability. If you'd prefer something stronger in flavor, back lard is worth a try. Order it in advance at selected butchers, and there are certain delis that might even carry spiced back lard. This special variety will imbue your pork chops with the nuanced complexity of black pepper, warm spices, and perhaps even citrus.
With lard's balanced taste, your pork chops still have room for other restaurant-worthy additions. Oftentimes, juicy pork chops dripping with flavor only need one ingredient, and that's an Italian dressing. Its tangy acidity is all you need to layer in sophisticated excitement for this dish. You also can't go wrong with rosemary for a piney undertone to uplift the dish from its savory depth, accompanied by a bright, zesty squeeze of lemon. You can even incorporate lard into a Southern-inspired dish, in which the pork is brined, fried, and served with a lard-laced country gravy.