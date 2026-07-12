The Clever Reason You Should Keep A Stick Of Chalk In Your Kitchen

There are plenty of things you should keep in your kitchen that aren't always obvious choices. You want white vinegar on hand for cleaning, for example, and some paper lunch bags to help ripen your bananas. A stick of chalk is also worth keeping in the back of your junk drawer, and not just to write on a blackboard or to prevent your silverware from tarnishing — chalk is also ideal for absorbing grease stains.

Once you notice a spill on your clothes, just take a stick of chalk and rub it across the stained spot. As long as you can get to the chalk while the grease stain is fresh, it could save you a lot of hassle. Plain, white chalk is what you want since colored chalk may have other materials in it that could make a stain worse. Use gentle pressure, enough to make the chalk break apart and leave white residue on the grease stain. Once the stained portion is covered in chalk, let it rest for a few minutes and wash the garment as you normally would.

Chalk is traditionally made of calcium carbonate — the same stuff that antacids, such as Tums, are made from — while modern chalk is usually calcium sulfate, or gypsum. Both are porous and absorbent. Bodybuilders, gymnasts, and rock climbers all use various kinds of chalk dust on their hands to reduce moisture, and the same principle makes it ideal for grease spills on clothing.