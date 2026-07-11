Why McDonald's Not-So-Promising Plan To Sell Donuts Failed

McDonald's is already a savory breakfast behemoth, so you would think adding donuts as a sweet option to the menu would be a slam dunk. While the burger chain does offer hotcakes with syrup and the popular sweet-savory McGriddle's sandwiches, it has lacked a killer go-to sweet handheld option since McDonald's pulled McCafé bakery items, like the apple fritter and muffins, from the menu when they weren't doing the job. Donuts are an obvious next choice, and who better to turn to than Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme was looking for a way to boost business after struggling in recent years, which led them to McDonald's. Unfortunately, it turned out not as many people were looking for sweets from McDonald's as the company may have thought, and keeping things consistent across the chain's massive footprint was a big problem for a smaller 3rd-party supplier.

The plan for Krispy Kreme to sell its donuts at McDonald's was first rolled out in 2022, with tests in Kentucky. Those proved successful enough that nine test stores expanded to 160 in 2023. Shortly after, McDonald's dropped the apple fritter and other sweet breakfast items like cinnamon rolls, seemingly convinced donuts were the future. Finally in 2024, McD's announced the cementing of the partnership, with a plan for Krispy Kreme sales to go nationwide. After all that buildup — and so much menu shuffling to prepare — the partnership would be dead within a year.