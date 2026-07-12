This Billionaire Tech Titan Makes Extra Money By Producing Potatoes For McDonald's Fries

Bill Gates might have made his initial fortune by revolutionizing personal computing, but it's not just software that's kept him one of the richest people on the planet over the years. In fact, some of his most significant "side hustles" have little to do with technology — like helping supply the potatoes for McDonald's iconic fries.

Using various shell corporations linked to Cascade, his investment business, Gates managed to acquire over 269,000 acres of farmland in under 10 years (per NBC News). To put that in perspective, we're talking around 420 square miles, an area larger than New York City. That land is spread over 18 states, making Gates not only one of the United States' top 50 landowners by area, but the largest private owner of farmland in the entire country. This land is used to grow a wide variety of crops, including corn, carrots, and soybeans, but it also produces an incredible quantity of potatoes to help meet the demand of America's biggest fast food chain.

Take 100 Circle Farms, for example, a whopping 14,000-acre agricultural operation in Gates' home state of Washington. With crop circles so large you can spot them from the International Space Station, the farm can produce over 2,000 spuds in a single day. It then sends them to a processing plant where they're transformed into McDonald's fries. However, although Cascade Investments maintains that its agricultural practices are ecologically sustainable, Gates has admitted that the investment is unrelated to his climate-related philanthropic ventures. There have also been concerns raised by American farmers that they no longer own the land they work on, while also being forced to compete in the market against a multibillionaire.