How And When To Prune Tomato Plants For The Best Growth All Season

Growing your own tomatoes might sound like a guaranteed way to have a fresh summer bounty all season long, but it's not easy. Tomato plants can be quite finicky, with specific maintenance needs that include when, how, and why you need to prune tomato plants. Even that's not straightforward: Certain types of tomato plants don't need to be pruned, while for others, it's imperative. In these cases, it's best done when your tomato plant has reached about 12 to 18 inches in height, early in the morning on dry days.

Before you start pruning, you need to know if your tomato plant is determinate, indeterminate, or semi-determinate. Determinate tomato plants have a small, bushy shape and are a common pick for container planters or compact spaces. This variety doesn't need to be pruned. In fact, you're likely to decrease your yield if you do. Indeterminate tomatoes, on the other hand, are tall, vining plants that need to be pruned to see the best results. Otherwise, you run the risk of an overgrown mess of leaves and stems.

Semi-determinate plants fall between the two. They're smaller and bushier, but they're also technically indeterminate, as the shape comes from their shorter vines. This combination means they should be minimally pruned — more than determinate tomatoes, but less than true indeterminates. For both indeterminate and semi-determinate plants, there are a few pruning rules worth following.