15 Dollar Tree Summer Snacks Worth Adding To Your Cart
For the purposes of this article, pretend you are a kid again, spending your entire summer riding bikes between friends' houses and the beach, lounging in the sun, and stopping for snacks on your way to doing nothing. These Dollar Tree snacks are exactly what you'll be picking up. Dollar Tree is there for you no matter what you need, whether you're looking for midday treats, pantry staples, or dinners that are ready in five minutes or less. And the store's snack game is no exception.
These goodies will make your summer sweet, sugary, salty, or savory in all the right ways. They will keep you cool and fuel your outdoor adventures. And best of all, they are cheap, delicious, and usually readily available at your local Dollar Tree location. Whether you are sitting by the pool, barbecuing with friends, or hiking in the woods, these snacks rank among the hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles that will take your summer noshing to the next level.
Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Popcorn
There is no end to the praise that Brim's Movie Theater Popcorn gets from Dollar Tree regulars. It's the perfect addition to your summer bonfire party or your night at the drive-in movie theater. "Brim's Movie Theater Butter Popcorn is so good it's insane," one Redditor wrote. However, this popcorn has gained such a level of popularity that it flies off the shelves. Do yourself a favor and order it online by the case. There's no question you'll eat it all.
Purchase the Brim's Movie Theater Butter Flavored Premium Popcorn for $1.25.
M&M's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Imagine the sun is blazing, you just got out of the pool, and you're looking for a sweet treat that will certainly melt all over you if you don't eat it fast enough. Look no further than the M&M's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich. I scream, you scream, this sandwich screams nostalgia in the best way possible.
Purchase the M&M's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich for $1.25.
Lil' Dutch Maid Lemon Creme Cookies
The Lil' Dutch Maid brand makes off-brand versions of all your favorite store-bought cookies, including sandwich cookies, ginger snaps, and even those delicious iced oatmeal cookies. But it's these lemon creme one that give off a summery vibe. One reviewer on Dollar Tree's website called them the best lemon cookie they'd ever had: "These cookies are DELICIOUS. I originally purchased on a whim. I had a hankering for something lemony. I have since repeat-purchased these cookies weekly." That's quite an endorsement.
Purchase the Lil' Dutch Maid Lemon Creme Cookies for $1.25.
Margaritaville Freezer Bars
For many, it's not summer without a fun, frozen cocktail, and these Margaritaville freezer bars are the perfect base to blend with your favorite alcohol into a drink to sip by the pool. But these are also delicious on their own — a refreshing pack of treats with a flavor for everyone, including Caribbean Fruit Punch, Pina Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, And Mango Margarita. These are not your standard ice pops.
Purchase the Margaritaville Freezer Bars for $1.25.
Brim's Seasoned Pork Cracklin Dippers
You really can't go wrong with a Brim's snack this summer, and these pork cracklin dippers are on another level. Described on the bag as "fried out pork fat with attached skins lightly seasoned with red pepper," these super crispy pork snacks are the ideal curly shape for scooping guacamole, salsa, or another summery dip situation. You know they're good because one reviewer on the Dollar Tree website wrote, "They remind me of how my great-grandmother used to make them back in the day."
Purchase the Brim's Seasoned Pork Cracklin Dippers for $1.25.
El Sabroso Guacachips
Speaking of guacamole, sometimes you want the guac experience but you don't have the wherewithal to transport mashed avocado to the beach. Enter: El Sabroso's Guacachips, the tortilla chips flavored with avocado as well as a bunch of other spices and seasonings that make them taste just like the real thing. "The best guacamole chips ever! They have tons of seasoning on the chips which makes them so flavorful! My newest addiction," one enthusiastic customer wrote on Dollar Tree's website.
Purchase the El Sabroso Original Guacachip for $1.25.
Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers
"Literally the best snack ever," one Reddit user says about these very clear Goldfish knock-offs. There is something about these whaley cute (see what we did there?) cheddar crackers that has snackers hooked. They seem the perfect combination of punchy flavor, adorable shape, and whaley affordable price (we could do this all day). While you're on the go this summer, stash these in your bag for when you're whaley hungry (okay, you have to help us — we literally can't stop making this pun).
Purchase the Stauffer's Whales Baked Cheddar Snack Crackers for $1.25.
Paradise Valley Chili Pineapple Wedges
These dried pineapple pieces coated in chili powder will bring the sweet and spicy tropical kick your summer has been missing. The only problem, as with many snacks on this list, is that they are so good that they routinely sells out. "I love these and I guess everybody else does too because the stores are always out of stock," one customer wrote on the Dollar Tree website. "I'm gonna have to buy them in bulk."
Purchase the Paradise Valley Chili Pineapple Wedges for $1.25.
Pearson's Salted Nut Roll
Picture this: You've been in and out of the pool all day, practicing your dives and absolutely slaying at Marco Polo while the sun beats down. You need something that will give you an energy boost for the bike ride home, a portable protein powerhouse that still feels like an indulgent treat because it's summer and you deserve it. This is the Pearson's Salted Nut Roll, a candy bar that resembles a PayDay. It's vanilla nougat and caramel rolled in salted peanuts, and it's exactly what you need.
Purchase the Pearson's Salted Nut Roll for $1.25.
Toast'em Pop-Ups
Every bit as delicious as Pop-Tarts– that's what many say about Toast'em Pop-Ups, the filled toaster pastry you can find at Dollar Tree. It might be the less popular pastry that should have beaten Pop-Tarts, but according to fans, it's super yummy. It's cheaper than its Kellogg's counterpart and makes the perfect on-the-go summer breakfast.
Purchase the Toast'em Pop-Ups for $1.50.
Landmark Peanut Butter Cups
Now, chocolate may not be the first snack you think of when you think of summer. It melts in the heat! But hear us out. Take a bag of these peanut butter cups — which have devoted fans who prefer these to the big orange and yellow brand — and stick them in the fridge or the freezer. Then when you come home from a day outside, you have the perfect sweet treat.
Purchase the Landmark Peanut Butter Cups for $1.25.
Mexican Street Corn Style Corn Nuts
Corn nuts are crunchy fuel for when you're on the go, and the Mexican Street Corn flavor is zingy, spicy, and savory all at the same time. "Easily the most accurate tasting Mexican street corn-flavored snack I've had," one Redditor wrote. It's a hard flavor to get right — there's a balance of chili, lime, and, of course, the sweetness of the corn that has to be just so.
Purchase the Corn Nuts Mexican Style Street Corn Kernels for $1.25.
Pirouline Crème Filled Wafers
Now, we've already talked about the perils of chocolate during the summer. This is why Piroulines, the rolled wafer cookies filled with chocolate, are the way to go during the warm months. What are you, not going to have chocolate while you're at the beach? That is a preposterous idea.
Purchase the Pirouline Dark Chocolate Crème Filled Rolled Wafers for $1.25.
Herr's Baby Back Ribs Potato Chips
This snack is a whole BBQ meal in a single potato chip, and it's actually good. "These Baby Back Rib potato chips are the best tasting chips I have ever tasted!" one reviewer wrote on the Dollar Tree website. Another Reddit user described them as "unexpectedly just sweet enough, with a slight BBQ taste in back." It doesn't get more summery than that.
Purchase the Herr's Baby Back Ribs Potato Chips for $1.25.
The Original Bomb Pop
On the Fourth of July or literally any other hot day, nothing hits quite like the original red, white, and blue Bomb Pop. The cool, sweet, and tart mix of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry popsicle flavors is quintessential to an American summer, not to mention patriotic. So pull up to your nearest Dollar Tree and treat yourself to one delicious summer snack after another ... and another ... and another.
Purchase The Original Bomb Pop for $3.00.