15 Once-Popular Seasonings No One Remembers Anymore

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We live in a world where thousands upon thousands of flavors are easily available at our fingertips, but there are still seasonings many of us have never tried because they've fallen out of favor. Even seasoning nerds with a cupboard full of spices and a garden full of herbs haven't tried all the wonders that exist.

There are plenty of herbs, spices, flowers, seeds, roots, and resins that people enjoyed in antiquity but that you just don't hear about much. With the magic of the internet, you can source many of them, but some require planting in your garden or wandering upon them in their natural habitat. One that has particularly piqued our curiosity was so popular in its day that it's now thought to be extinct. Another racked up over 100 mentions in an ancient Roman cookbook. One comes from a tree that only grows on one island. Once you take a look at these 15 once-popular but forgotten seasonings, we have a feeling that you'll want to add a few to your cupboard and herb garden so you can try them for yourself.