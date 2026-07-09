The Dollar Tree Bathroom Essential That Secretly Makes A Beautiful Centerpiece

If you're looking to upgrade your summer party-hosting, holiday soirée-planning, or all-around entertaining game, we've got good news. You don't need to spend much or find more hours in the day to wow your guests. DIY projects are the answer! You don't have to be an expert-level crafter to find the right items to get creative with. For instance, there are bargain pieces at Dollar Tree that you can transform into stunning centerpieces. One of them is a humble toothbrush holder.

No one likely thinks "elegant centerpiece" when they hear "toothbrush holder." That's where the creativity comes in, finding unexpected ways to repurpose things. The Dollar Tree Toothbrush Holder from the store's "Solid Color Bathroom Accessories" set breaks down to just $1.50. It's classic but modern — dolomite done in solid neutral hues (as well as black and white) with a glazed finish. That makes these holders extra versatile for turning into centerpieces.

Think of this toothbrush holder like a vase; a cheap but sturdy vase with built-in flower-arranging assistance. When you arrange flowers, it helps to use something like a grid or foam to keep stems in their place. That's how you keep flowers in the exact order you want, without everything moving around and squashing each other. The toothbrush holder holes do this for you, so there's no need to buy or use anything extra. You can get creative by changing flowers around and other decor for different holidays and seasons.