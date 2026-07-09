The Dollar Tree Bathroom Essential That Secretly Makes A Beautiful Centerpiece
If you're looking to upgrade your summer party-hosting, holiday soirée-planning, or all-around entertaining game, we've got good news. You don't need to spend much or find more hours in the day to wow your guests. DIY projects are the answer! You don't have to be an expert-level crafter to find the right items to get creative with. For instance, there are bargain pieces at Dollar Tree that you can transform into stunning centerpieces. One of them is a humble toothbrush holder.
No one likely thinks "elegant centerpiece" when they hear "toothbrush holder." That's where the creativity comes in, finding unexpected ways to repurpose things. The Dollar Tree Toothbrush Holder from the store's "Solid Color Bathroom Accessories" set breaks down to just $1.50. It's classic but modern — dolomite done in solid neutral hues (as well as black and white) with a glazed finish. That makes these holders extra versatile for turning into centerpieces.
Think of this toothbrush holder like a vase; a cheap but sturdy vase with built-in flower-arranging assistance. When you arrange flowers, it helps to use something like a grid or foam to keep stems in their place. That's how you keep flowers in the exact order you want, without everything moving around and squashing each other. The toothbrush holder holes do this for you, so there's no need to buy or use anything extra. You can get creative by changing flowers around and other decor for different holidays and seasons.
Ideas for a toothbrush holder turned centerpiece
The easiest way to use the Dollar Tree toothbrush holder is to trim fresh flowers and arrange them in the holes. No one will ever guess the chic little vase is actually a bathroom staple under $2. But you can also build on from there, using more versatile and long-lasting faux flowers and other decor items. Just look to the many other cheap Dollar Tree finds that elevate your kitchen aesthetic.
You can find a Floral Garden Artificial Greenery Mix for around $5 at Dollar Tree, which you can stick in whole or trim to separate the blooms. There are so many to choose from for every season, along with accompanying greens. Then, choose embellishments. Think glittering hearts on sticks for Valentine's Day, shamrocks for St. Patrick's Day, eggs and bunnies for Easter, stars for the holidays, flags for patriotic festivities, and more. You can go theme-specific, too, especially if you do shop around at other places.
Stick in tall rainbow-swirled lollipops and retro, brightly colored candies you stick onto skewers to create a Willy Wonka look. Go for a "Bridgerton"-style opulence by hot-gluing old crystal brooches onto sticks and popping the sparkle into a floral arrangement. Accompany the look by wrapping the toothbrush holder in ribbon and strands of pearls. Take a similar approach for a summery gathering by gluing seashells onto sticks, then set the holder with its arrangement onto a plate covered in blue stones and gems. With one little $1.50 toothbrush holder, the sky's the limit.