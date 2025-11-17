Create Sophisticated Centerpieces With These 3 Cheap Dollar Tree Finds
With the holidays approaching, many of us are starting to plan: how can we create elegant tablescapes for our gatherings without breaking the bank? Budgets are tight, but that doesn't mean we don't want to bring festive style to our entertaining. Fortunately, with smart shopping and a touch of craftiness, you don't have to sacrifice aesthetics to save. There are plenty of cheap Dollar Tree items to elevate your kitchen design or dining room motif. Focus on three main item types to DIY a centerpiece that fits your theme and looks far more expensive than it really was: candles, vases, and accents.
For example, start with this Harlow Vase — it's finished with an artful textured pattern and is a good size at nearly nine inches tall at just $3.00. Then, grab a few of these Long Stem Glass Tealight Candle Holders at $1.25 each; they're sleek with a hint of drama. Choose a decorative element based on the season or occasion, like these Metallic Decorative Ceramic Fall Sculptures (priced at $1.50 each). Get a few to sprinkle around the vase and candles.
If you pick your own flowers or repurpose some from bouquets you have elsewhere, or use candles already on hand, this whole centerpiece would cost just over $11. If you don't have these things, gather a bunch of Dollar Tree Faux Eucalyptus Stems and a three-pack of Luminescence Flickering LED Tealight Candles, adding $5 to $10 to your total. Talk about a steal.
Ideas for DIY Dollar Tree centerpieces
This formula for DIY Dollar Tree centerpieces works for any — simply pick items that speak to the theme and how formal it is. You don't need to be a crafting whiz either, as this is simply a matter of curating the vases, candles, and accents you like. The approach overall is a win since you don't have to spend a ton on a fancy pre-made centerpiece (or go without one entirely). All too often when purchasing inexpensive pre-made centerpieces, they look cheaper, too. Shopping with Dollar Tree allows you to put your own spin on the centerpiece, instantly elevating it. If you're seeking tips for hosting a dinner party stress-free, this is a must.
Also, the options are endless. These Decorative Clear Glass Vases, at $1.75 each, are farmhouse-chic and partner perfectly with these Stemmed Black Iron Candleholders and this Rustic Golden Lantern — woven ribbon around the cases and candleholders ties the look together. These black and white Pedestal Candleholders evoke a contemporary art vibe and are chic with these Textured Ceramic Succulent Pots or Black Decorative Circle Mirrors.
For a more romantic look, try combining Pink Glass Candle Holders, Ribbed Bud Vases with single blooms (real or faux), and these perfume-like decorative glass bottles. Place items together on this inexpensive Dollar Tree find that looks like etched glass, or on the surprisingly cheap Dollar Tree touch that gives any meal a fancy touch: doilies. With Dollar Tree candles, vases, and accents, it's never been easier to put together a sophisticated centerpiece.