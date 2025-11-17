Create Sophisticated Centerpieces With These 3 Cheap Dollar Tree Finds

With the holidays approaching, many of us are starting to plan: how can we create elegant tablescapes for our gatherings without breaking the bank? Budgets are tight, but that doesn't mean we don't want to bring festive style to our entertaining. Fortunately, with smart shopping and a touch of craftiness, you don't have to sacrifice aesthetics to save. There are plenty of cheap Dollar Tree items to elevate your kitchen design or dining room motif. Focus on three main item types to DIY a centerpiece that fits your theme and looks far more expensive than it really was: candles, vases, and accents.

For example, start with this Harlow Vase — it's finished with an artful textured pattern and is a good size at nearly nine inches tall at just $3.00. Then, grab a few of these Long Stem Glass Tealight Candle Holders at $1.25 each; they're sleek with a hint of drama. Choose a decorative element based on the season or occasion, like these Metallic Decorative Ceramic Fall Sculptures (priced at $1.50 each). Get a few to sprinkle around the vase and candles.

If you pick your own flowers or repurpose some from bouquets you have elsewhere, or use candles already on hand, this whole centerpiece would cost just over $11. If you don't have these things, gather a bunch of Dollar Tree Faux Eucalyptus Stems and a three-pack of Luminescence Flickering LED Tealight Candles, adding $5 to $10 to your total. Talk about a steal.