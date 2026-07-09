Emeril Lagasse's Favorite Breakfast Is Truly As Classic As It Gets

Some of Emeril Lagasse's favorite foods are the elevated fare you might expect from a celebrity chef, such as roasted salmon, Portuguese roast pork and clams, and even reindeer heart. But when it comes to the morning meal, this chef prefers to keep it simple: He's dreaming of bacon and eggs. As Lagasse shares in an interview with "Good Morning America," "My favorite breakfast is eggs with bacon with whole wheat toast with fresh orange juice and fruit. That would be the perfect thing. I don't eat it every day, but it would be the perfect thing." Many of the most popular dishes on Emeril Lagasse's restaurant menus are decidedly upscale, like the Potato Alexa layered with truffle and truffle cream. But, as he tells Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, the dishes that he most loves to cook at home are simple, nostalgic, and comforting. A classic bacon and eggs breakfast certainly hits those marks.

To nail the bacon aspect of his favorite brekky, Lagasse has a few cooking tips for home cooks. According to a recipe shared with ABC News, the chef is reaching for a parchment-lined baking sheet and setting the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the ultimate bacon. That bacon should be arranged in a single layer to achieve maximum crispiness, says Lagasse, and roughly 25 to 30 minutes should do it.