The Most Overpriced Drink At 7 Coffee Chains

It's hard to imagine a world without coffee. After all, according to research, it's the most consumed daily drink among American adults, followed by bottled water (via National Coffee Association). A small-batch chain like Stumptown Coffee Roasters, for example, can charge nearly $9 for a cold brew, not just because it uses special coffee beans, but because it knows people will buy it anyway. Across America's caffeinated landscape, prices have increased 30% in a single year, per Business Insider. Coffee chains started raising prices in response to the introduction of massive tariffs on coffee imports from Vietnam, Colombia, and Brazil, which collectively account for 60% of the U.S. coffee supply.

With tariffs squeezing every penny from citizens' pockets, saving a few dollars here and there is now more important than ever. To help you save bucks on your everyday coffee consumption, I decided to spotlight the most overpriced drink at seven coffee chains. Each of the chains included have either a national or large regional presence. I made sure to check for prices in cities where coffee costs more, compared the average costs of menu items at different chains, and also looked for pricing inconsistencies. At the very least, you should know which menu items don't offer as much boost for your buck as they should.