9 Aldi Chocolate Bars Shoppers Never Skip
You probably have your list of pantry staples you always buy at Aldi, but if you skip over the chocolate section, you're missing out on some of the best items in the store. Aldi carries a variety of specialty chocolate bars, including gourmet and fair trade varieties. To say these bars are beloved would be an understatement. Some shoppers credit the discount grocer's private label chocolate bars as their gateway purchase into the Aldi way of life. Once they tried Aldi chocolate, there was no going back. For Aldi diehards who are also chocoholics, these bars are just as much of a staple as bread, milk, and eggs. If their personal favorite bar sells out (which is common, since the chocolate is imported, affordable, and delicious), shoppers panic. I speak from experience because I'm one of these shoppers.
It's that trifecta that makes Aldi chocolate outshine even the fanciest bars: Aldi chocolate bars are imported from Europe — which many people prefer thanks to the higher content of both cocoa powder and cocoa butter for a richer, creamier chocolate experience — while also being some of the most affordable high-quality chocolate you can find anywhere. Whether you love a classic milk or dark chocolate bar or enjoy experimenting with interesting add-ins and trendy flavor fusions, Aldi has a chocolate bar for you.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar
Milk chocolate lovers say they can't live without Choceur Milk Chocolate Bars. If you're a Ritter Sport fan, Aldi shoppers say the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar is a delicious dupe of the Alpine Milk Chocolate bar. The inclusion of real hazelnut spread sure seems to be an intentional imitation of the name brand, and it doesn't give the bar a nutty profile. Instead, fans say it's more of a subtle secret ingredient that takes these bars to the next level.
Pick up a Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar for $1.99.
Choceur Choco Changer Milk Chocolate with Nougat Honeycomb and Sea Salt
A newer addition to the Aldi chocolate section is Choceur's Choco Changer bars. Made in conjunction with Tony's Chocolonely's ethical cocoa sourcing initiative to promote better norms and practices in the cocoa industry, these are delicious chocolate bars you can feel good about purchasing. While shoppers have their personal favorite Choco Changer flavor, the Milk Chocolate with Nougat Honeycomb and Sea Salt is particularly popular, with buyers warning it's dangerously binge-worthy.
Try a Choceur Choco Changer Chocolate Bar for $3.59.
Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate Bar
If you love straightforward dark chocolate that's light on sugar, reach for Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate Bars. One Reddit user said, "These chocolates are top tier and I will never go to Aldi and not buy at least three of them." Moser Roth packages its chocolate in five individually wrapped bars, which is great for chocoholics like me who struggle with portion control. I personally prefer a darker dark, but Moser Roth's 70% is my backup when the 85% is out of stock.
Pick up the Moser Roth 70% Dark Chocolate Bar for $3.29.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Salted Pretzel Pieces
Once you discover the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Salted Pretzel Pieces, prepare to be hooked. Fans can't get enough of this salty-sweet bar. One Reddit user said, "This is by far the best chocolate bar I've had from Aldi. It's so perfectly sweet, salty, crunchy, and creamy. Definitely going back for more tomorrow." They can be crumbly, but most seem to agree the addictive taste more than makes up for it.
Try the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Salted Pretzel Pieces for $4.39.
Moser Roth 85% Dark Chocolate Bar
I am a dark chocolate fanatic, and the Moser Roth 85% Dark Chocolate Bar is my ultimate go-to. It's deliciously deep, rich, and smooth, with just the right amount of sweetness to balance the cocoa's bitterness — while also being super affordable. Turns out, my opinion is a popular one, with many loyal customers declaring it the perfect dark chocolate bar. One diehard fan said they could eat "a million" of the Aldi chocolate bars, and I've yet to reach my limit.
Pick up the Moser Roth 85% Dark Chocolate Bar for $3.29.
Picca Dubai Style Milk Chocolate with Kadaif & Pistachio
If you're all for the Dubai chocolate trend, but can't get on board with the price, the Picca Dubai Style Milk Chocolate Bar with Kadaif & Pistachio is just the ticket. While some say they're a far cry from authentic Dubai chocolate, shoppers have quickly grown hooked on these bars in their own right. Fans love them either chilled in the fridge or at room temperature, and say they offer an unparalleled Dubai-style chocolate experience for the price.
Look for the Picca Dubai Style Milk Chocolate with Kadaif & Pistachio for $3.99.
Moser Roth Dark Orange and Almond Chocolate Bar
If you're a chocolate and fruit fan, you have to give the Moser Roth Dark Orange and Almond Chocolate Bar a try. The smooth dark chocolate, citrusy orange flavor, and almond crunch are a winning combination. One Redditor said these bars "come home with me every shopping trip" and others report being "blown away by how good the orange one is!" If orange isn't your jam, Moser Roth's other fruit varieties with cranberry and raspberry are also fan favorites.
Try the Moser Roth Dark Orange and Almond Chocolate Bar for $3.29.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds
Buyer beware: an Aldi shopper on Reddit says the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds has "power over me like no other." This is the same exact chocolate recipe as Choceur's plain milk chocolate, but with added roasted almonds for a satisfying crunch. If you prefer dark chocolate with almonds, Choceur's version does not disappoint.
Pick up the Choceur Milk Chocolate Bar with Almonds for $1.99.
Moser Roth Vanilla White Chocolate Bar
If you think you hate white chocolate, try the Moser Roth Vanilla White Chocolate Bar before you swear off it completely. It's made many a believer by bringing the sweetness and creaminess of white chocolate and the warmth and richness of Madagascan vanilla into perfect harmony. If you love white chocolate, prepare for this bar to become your next obsession. One white chocolate connoisseur on Reddit said it's better than any they've tried, at any price point, from anywhere in the world.
Try the Moser Roth Vanilla White Chocolate Bar for $3.29.