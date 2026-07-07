The Space-Saving Measuring Spoons Shoppers Say Every Small Kitchen Needs
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No matter your ability or enthusiasm for cooking, nothing can frustrate a cook more than trying to find enough space to maneuver in a small kitchen. What's even more frustrating is a lack of space and having utensils crammed on every shelf and into every drawer. Fortunately, magnetic measuring spoons can help alleviate a small amount of kitchen stress.
Magnetic measuring spoons can be a godsend for those looking to maximize space in a small kitchen. The spoons easily nest together so they stay together, and they're also small enough to tuck into a drawer. Being magnetic, they can easily attach to the side of a refrigerator, to the top of metal storage containers, a wall strip, inside a door, or any magnetized spot in a small kitchen.
Magnetic measuring spoons are also durable, so they won't need to be replaced immediately and they're an inexpensive addition to a kitchen. What's more is that many magnetic spoon sets come with a leveler (also magnetic), so home chefs can get perfect measurements. For cooks who need more than just a basic set of measuring spoons, a larger set of spoons is also affordable and doesn't take up much space. Plus they come in all kinds of colors and offer both standard and metric measurements on each spoon.
A game-changer in your kitchen
Easily storable, easy-to-use kitchen tools make cooking so much easier. For those who have discovered magnetic measuring spoons, they've become celebrated as an easy kitchen upgrade. Customers have called them perfect, super functional, easy to use and simply the best measuring spoons they've ever owned in their life.
Kitchen tool upgrades don't have to be super expensive and these measuring spoons can be a welcome addition to a small kitchen for less than $20 — we recommend this stainless steel set from Amazon. They're also dishwasher safe, so even the busiest home cooks don't need to worry about them fading, warping, or becoming unusable quickly.
Cooking novices and experts alike may have memories of kitchen drawers stuffed full of bulky measuring spoons and cups of all shapes and sizes. In a few cases, those spoons may have even jammed a drawer or two. But no more. These measuring spoons can quickly become the Leatherman of your kitchen, no matter the size. You won't have to hunt down rogue spoons in hard-to-reach places and you'll have a cleaner and more organized kitchen.