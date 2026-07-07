The Space-Saving Measuring Spoons Shoppers Say Every Small Kitchen Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter your ability or enthusiasm for cooking, nothing can frustrate a cook more than trying to find enough space to maneuver in a small kitchen. What's even more frustrating is a lack of space and having utensils crammed on every shelf and into every drawer. Fortunately, magnetic measuring spoons can help alleviate a small amount of kitchen stress.

Magnetic measuring spoons can be a godsend for those looking to maximize space in a small kitchen. The spoons easily nest together so they stay together, and they're also small enough to tuck into a drawer. Being magnetic, they can easily attach to the side of a refrigerator, to the top of metal storage containers, a wall strip, inside a door, or any magnetized spot in a small kitchen.

Magnetic measuring spoons are also durable, so they won't need to be replaced immediately and they're an inexpensive addition to a kitchen. What's more is that many magnetic spoon sets come with a leveler (also magnetic), so home chefs can get perfect measurements. For cooks who need more than just a basic set of measuring spoons, a larger set of spoons is also affordable and doesn't take up much space. Plus they come in all kinds of colors and offer both standard and metric measurements on each spoon.