The Stubb's BBQ Sauce Flavor That Beats Every Other One On Heat And Flavor

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Stubb's BBQ is both a barbecue joint and an iconic music venue in the heart of downtown Austin. The barbecue served at Stubb's is as legendary as the musical acts that grace its yearly lineup. But anyone who knows Texas-style barbecue knows that it's only as good as the sauce you baste it with. Luckily, Stubb's BBQ has decided to bottle their diverse repertoire of barbecue sauces for the masses to enjoy. We sampled 8 different Stubb's BBQ sauces, ranking them according to overall flavor, balance, and complexity, and we found a zesty winner.

The best sauce flavor according to our taste test is Stubb's Spicy BBQ sauce. This sauce was vastly better than even the original flavor, which ranked in second place. It has the same balance of tangy, rich tomato flavor and subtle sweetness from molasses and sugar, but where the spicy sauce diverges and improves is with the addition of habanero peppers, which provide a distinct heat without overwhelming spice. Habaneros also contribute notes of citrus that pair perfectly with the acidity from the tomatoes and vinegar and are enhanced by the sugar. It's a bright, tangy, sweet, and spicy sauce that you can pour over anything from beef to pork to poultry for an instant flavor boost. In fact, it may just be one of the best store-bought barbecue sauces on the market.