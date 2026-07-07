If Your Homegrown Carrots Have Holes Inside, Here's Why

There's nothing quite like the satisfaction of growing your food from seed and being able to bring it to the dinner table. So if you discover holes around the core after harvesting what looked like healthy-looking carrots, your heart may inevitably sink. Your first thought is probably pests, but if the outside of the carrots is unblemished, bugs are unlikely to be the culprits. Insects will burrow from the outside in and create holes of irregular sizes and shapes. If your carrot has evenly spaced holes just around the core, it's more likely due to a watering problem.

When you slice a carrot, the holes you see are actually cross sections of longitudinal splits, running top to bottom. These splits can occur anywhere in the carrot, often breaking it open, but it's these smaller internal ones that cause more of a surprise — and are more likely to be mistaken for insect damage.

Splits in a carrot often occur if the surrounding soil becomes dry, then suddenly gets a lot of water. Carrots are a fast-growing vegetable, and when taking in this extra water, the inside can expand beyond what the outside can keep up with. The resulting pressure causes cracks. Splitting is also common in carrots that have been left in the ground too long after they have reached maturity. The core becomes rigid and won't expand at the same rate as the surrounding tissue.