The Forgotten Delicacy Behind A Dark Chapter Of The Old West

While culinary matters may not be the first thing we think of when we look back to the old West, no point in history can be fully understood without appreciating what people were eating at the time — or why they stopped doing so. The California Gold Rush produced the delectable pairing of eggs, bacon, and oysters we know as the Hangtown Fry, while chili would likely not have modern ubiquity if Texas cuisine had not been so heavily impacted by South American and European traditions in the late 19th century. One popular gourmet treat from that period did not enjoy such longevity, however, in part because of its ties to a dark chapter of Old West history: buffalo tongue.

During the 19th century, the tongue of American bison was prized as a delicacy, with a texture comparable to a creamy pâté and a taste generally considered far superior to regular cow tongue. Its appeal extended beyond those states where the buffalo roamed, and their tongues were once served in eateries such as New York city's Delmonico's, the first fine dining restaurant in the U.S., with President Ulysses S. Grant reportedly being a tremendous fan of the dish.

A voracious appetite for buffalo tongue also developed among those soldiers posted to the Western frontier. In 1870, the newly appointed commander of the Department of Missouri, General John Pope, wrote to Colonel Richard I. Dodge with a request for 12 dozen buffalo tongues. Dodge obliged, and after three days of hunting in the Kansas wilderness, his men returned having killed over 140 buffalo simply for the tongues. However, this carefree willingness to engage in such slaughter would eventually lead to buffalo tongue ceasing to be widely available.