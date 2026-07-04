The Highest-Rated Food Storage Container On Consumer Reports Is Only $6 At Ikea

Many customers back up Consumer Reports' ranking. The container has a 4.7 average rating on the Ikea website, and out of the 4,711 customer reviews, there are 3,729 5-star reviews and another 693 are 4-star. One 5-star reviewer stated that it was "good quality at a great price." Another customer said that the rubber seal was easy to remove and clean, adding, "I gave away all of the other brands glass storage containers because the lids are difficult to clean." One Ikea reviewer said, "I love that they stack perfectly, close tightly, and the quality is great."

Customers also use them for everything, from storing leftovers and keeping flour fresh to pickling different vegetables in them. However, despite this versatility, one customer noted that the "top can be a little tricky to snap on sometimes." Another shopper even managed to break the lid because it was so difficult to snap shut, but Ikea's customer service sent them a replacement.

Overall, the IKEA 365+ Food Container with Lid gets the job done without costing much. If you're on the hunt for a new (or replacement) container, these are a relatively low-risk purchase due to their affordability and strong customer reviews.