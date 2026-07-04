The Highest-Rated Food Storage Container On Consumer Reports Is Only $6 At Ikea
Whether you're meal prepping for the week or just have leftovers from dinner, the right storage container makes keeping your food fresh simple. If you're looking for a container that's non-toxic and won't absorb food stains or odors, there's no better than choice than glass when ditching plastic containers. However, glass can be pricey, especially if you invest in a set or end up accidentally breaking them. Luckily, Ikea has you covered with an affordable find that makes kitchen organization easy. Plus, it's a highly rated option that's backed by Consumer Reports testing.
According to Consumer Reports, the IKEA 365+ Food Container with Lid, which costs $5.99 for the 34-ounce version, ranks among the organization's highest-rated food storage containers thanks to its excellent seal quality, durability, and ease of use. Like many other glass food containers, it comes with a snap-and-lock lid to prevent leakage and keep food inside protected. Ikea also offers a 20-ounce version for $4.99 and a 41-ounce option for just $5.99. Best of all, they're safe to use in the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher.
Customers love this affordable container
Many customers back up Consumer Reports' ranking. The container has a 4.7 average rating on the Ikea website, and out of the 4,711 customer reviews, there are 3,729 5-star reviews and another 693 are 4-star. One 5-star reviewer stated that it was "good quality at a great price." Another customer said that the rubber seal was easy to remove and clean, adding, "I gave away all of the other brands glass storage containers because the lids are difficult to clean." One Ikea reviewer said, "I love that they stack perfectly, close tightly, and the quality is great."
Customers also use them for everything, from storing leftovers and keeping flour fresh to pickling different vegetables in them. However, despite this versatility, one customer noted that the "top can be a little tricky to snap on sometimes." Another shopper even managed to break the lid because it was so difficult to snap shut, but Ikea's customer service sent them a replacement.
Overall, the IKEA 365+ Food Container with Lid gets the job done without costing much. If you're on the hunt for a new (or replacement) container, these are a relatively low-risk purchase due to their affordability and strong customer reviews.