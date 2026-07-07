Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Grocery-Brand Vodka Is Better?
No bar cart or liquor cabinet is complete without a solid vodka, whether it be an expert-approved value vodka or a high-end, luxury one. For the average drinker, though, an in-between vodka is probably the best thing to keep on hand; one that's high-quality enough to go down smooth or mix well in drinks, but one that's also not particularly pretentious or one that will break the bank. Both Trader Joe's and Costco offer store-brand vodkas that fit the bill, offering a surprising level of quality and smoothness without a high cost.
Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka and Costco's Kirkland American Vodka definitely have their respective fan bases, but this popularity raises an entirely new question: Which grocery-brand vodka is better? To answer this question, I purchased both vodkas and put them to a taste test, not only sampling the liquors on their own but also trying them in a cocktail (vodka martinis, to be more specific). I prioritize vodka quality when it comes to stocking my own bar cart (and have tried both Costco and TJ's respective vodkas in the past), so I felt confident conducting this sampling. I looked out for the small details — mouthfeel, subtle flavor notes, and smoothness — that might set one liquor apart from the other.
Methodology
To understand the difference between Costco and Trader Joe's vodkas (and to tell which one is better), it came down to simply sipping on each one — not taking shots, and not immediately chasing the vodka with another liquid. Instead, I let each vodka linger on the palate a bit to see what flavor notes stand out, then paid close attention to how much each vodka burned on the way down (or, conversely, how smoothly a given vodka went down). I drank a palate cleanser in between sampling the two vodkas (cherry juice, to be specific) to give each one a fair shot.
Considering that vodka is often mixed into cocktails, I also deemed it most fair to try each vodka in cocktail format, but one that still highlighted the vodka above all else. Vodka martinis felt like the appropriate cocktail vessel to get the job done, since they have minimal ingredients and are vodka-forward by nature.
Another important note here is the specific vodkas I chose to sample from each store, because both Costco and Trader Joe's sell more than one type. I specifically opted for Costco's American Vodka (instead of the French vodka) and Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka (instead of TJ's Texas vodka or Vodka of the Gods) because they are both made from corn and they have both garnered considerable popularity and attention online. Notable differences between the two include slightly different alcohol percentages (with TJ's vodka coming in at 44% and Costco's at 40%), different distillation levels (TJ's is distilled 10 times, while Costco's is distilled six times), and different proof levels (TJ's is 88 proof, while Costco's is 80 proof).
Price and availability
Since these two vodkas are grocery store-specific, you can only find them at — you guessed it — Costco and Trader Joe's, respectively. Immediately, this put Trader Joe's at an advantage in terms of accessibility, because you can walk right into any TJ's location and purchase the vodka, whereas you need a membership to get into Costco.
In terms of price, Costco's American Vodka ran me $12.99 for a 1.75-liter bottle, while Trader Joe's 750-milliliter bottle cost $9.99. Both vodkas are obviously very budget-friendly and cost-effective, but Costco wins the budget battle, considering you get over twice as much vodka for just a few bucks more than the Trader Joe's one.
Taste test: Costco's Kirkland American Vodka
Before I dove into any sipping or taste-testing of Costco's Kirkland American Vodka, I first gave it a good smell. While certain vodkas may hit you with an intense, nail polish remover-esque smell, this definitely isn't one of them. If anything, the vodka didn't smell like much of anything, a good precursor to the overall neutral, mellow flavor profile I was about to encounter.
Upon taking a sip of this vodka, I was immediately hit with a surprisingly silky mouthfeel, one that almost cloaked my mouth in a syrup-like consistency. I didn't dislike this sort of all-encompassing mouthfeel by any means, but I'd imagine some people might not like the sheer intensity of it. Flavor-wise, this is a very, very neutral vodka, with perhaps a slight citrus undertone shining through. Otherwise, I'd say that this vodka tasted more earthy than anything else, but generally speaking, it was incredibly mellow and mild. I was also impressed by how little this vodka burned going down. For what it's worth, I was taking pretty small sips, but I didn't get hit with that ethanol burn when I swallowed the liquid, which is always a win in my book.
Overall, I enjoyed Costco's American Vodka and found it to be palatably sleek and mellow. I almost wish that it had a more distinct flavor, but I at least appreciate how much this neutral vodka would work in just about any cocktail.
Taste test: Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka
As I did with the Costco vodka, I first gave Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka a good sniff before taking any sips. And, unsurprisingly, this one also smelled pretty neutral, though I think it had a more distinct vodka smell. The liquid certainly didn't smell super strong or intense, but it wasn't quite as mellow as the Kirkland one.
My first sip of this vodka proved it to be quite intense. While I found this vodka pretty smooth overall, there was definitely more of a robustness to it, a certain intensity that made it stand out more. The mouthfeel wasn't super silky, but I almost appreciated that it didn't cling to the palate too intensely, and the flavor didn't linger in my mouth for too long after swallowing. The vodka had some burn going down, but it definitely wasn't a particularly bad or unbearable burn, just a bit of an edge that some people might actually enjoy. Flavor-wise, this vodka was pretty neutral, though I found its earthy and slightly vegetal notes to shine through a little more clearly than with the Costco vodka.
Overall, I enjoyed Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka and appreciate that it brought a little bit of a kick to the table. Generally, though, this was a mostly balanced and relatively neutral vodka, and one that I'd imagine would also work well in just about any cocktail (and wouldn't get completely lost amidst other ingredients).
Taste test: Costco's Kirkland American Vodka martini
When crafting a vodka martini to sample Kirkland's American Vodka, I kept it very simple and as vodka-forward as possible. So, I followed a 3:1 ratio, stirring 3 ounces of Costco vodka with 1 ounce of dry vermouth and serving in a chilled glass. For garnish, I went with simple but classic olives.
Naturally, this cocktail was indeed very boozy, but it helped me get a better feel for how Costco's vodka behaves with other ingredients. I found this cocktail quite tasty, with subtle citrus notes from the vodka pairing nicely with the slightly citrusy and floral vermouth. Nothing clashed, nor were there any unsavory or unwelcome notes. The vodka's distinct silkiness translated well to cocktail format, and while this was no doubt a boozy drink to sip on, it went down easily and didn't necessarily taste like I was drinking straight alcohol (even though, realistically, I was).
Overall, I think Costco's American Vodka really shined in vodka martini format, with the addition of vermouth playing up those natural (albeit subtle) citrus notes nicely. I can't attest to the vodka working well in other cocktails (like sweet ones, for example), but I can't see why it wouldn't.
Taste test: Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka martini
I followed the same exact formula when crafting a martini with Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka. Unsurprisingly, this cocktail was also quite good, and I think the vermouth helped mellow out any harshness from the vodka. I would also argue that this cocktail had a slightly more citrus-forward edge, making for a drink that was a little more flavorful all around. The slight brininess from the olives also worked really well here, making for a cocktail that was boozy, smooth, and perhaps a little bolder in flavor than the Costco one.
I also found TJ's martini a little harsher in mouthfeel than the Costco cocktail. That said, I don't think the harshness was a bad thing here, and I almost found myself gravitating towards the slightly more intense, slightly rough-around-the-edges flavor profile that the TJ's martini had to offer. Despite not being quite as sleek, this martini still went down pretty easy, and I could see that extra bite from the vodka being a selling point for some.
Final thoughts: Does Costco or Trader Joe's have the better store-brand vodka?
After trying both Costco's Kirkland American Vodka and Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka, I feel pretty confident in recommending both of these liquors. That said, if I had to pinpoint a winner in my book, I would go with the Costco vodka. There's simply no denying the sheer smoothness and mellow flavor that the Kirkland American Vodka offered. Compared to the slightly harsher Trader Joe's vodka, that mouthfeel really made it stand out in my book. Of course, it comes down to personal preference, as smoothness is something that I especially prioritize in a vodka (I'd choose avoiding any burn going down over a slightly stronger flavor profile).
By dubbing Costco's vodka the winner here, though, I'm not saying Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka is a loser. It's still a great vodka with a price point that can't be beat (well, except by Costco's vodka, which is the better deal by volume), and it's especially an ideal option for those who like a slightly more robust vodka that isn't quite so mellow or mild. Both vodkas have a place in this world, and as for which has a place in your liquor cabinet — I'd personally stock up on the Kirkland vodka, but I also recommend trying both for yourself (if possible), because you can't go wrong either way.