Costco Vs Trader Joe's: Which Grocery-Brand Vodka Is Better?

To understand the difference between Costco and Trader Joe's vodkas (and to tell which one is better), it came down to simply sipping on each one — not taking shots, and not immediately chasing the vodka with another liquid. Instead, I let each vodka linger on the palate a bit to see what flavor notes stand out, then paid close attention to how much each vodka burned on the way down (or, conversely, how smoothly a given vodka went down). I drank a palate cleanser in between sampling the two vodkas (cherry juice, to be specific) to give each one a fair shot.

Considering that vodka is often mixed into cocktails, I also deemed it most fair to try each vodka in cocktail format, but one that still highlighted the vodka above all else. Vodka martinis felt like the appropriate cocktail vessel to get the job done, since they have minimal ingredients and are vodka-forward by nature.

Another important note here is the specific vodkas I chose to sample from each store, because both Costco and Trader Joe's sell more than one type. I specifically opted for Costco's American Vodka (instead of the French vodka) and Trader Joe's Small Batch Vodka (instead of TJ's Texas vodka or Vodka of the Gods) because they are both made from corn and they have both garnered considerable popularity and attention online. Notable differences between the two include slightly different alcohol percentages (with TJ's vodka coming in at 44% and Costco's at 40%), different distillation levels (TJ's is distilled 10 times, while Costco's is distilled six times), and different proof levels (TJ's is 88 proof, while Costco's is 80 proof).