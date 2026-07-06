The 4-2-10 Method That's Worth It For Tender, Smoked Brisket

For many home barbecuers, being able to pull off perfectly tender smoked brisket is the ultimate demonstration of skill. Brisket is arguably one of the trickiest cuts of meat to master — it's packed with connective tissue, so it starts out incredibly tough. However, if you're able to nail your temps and timings, that stubborn cut will be transformed into a rich, succulent slab of beef that falls apart at the prod of a fork. And while there's no substitute for experience, it helps when there's a straightforward template to follow when you're starting out. For brisket, it's called the 4-2-10 method.

The 4-2-10 method is a simple approach that splits the whole process into three stages: smoking, higher-temperature cooking, and resting. The first four hours are all about flavor — the brisket sits in the smoker at a low temperature, taking on a bold smoky essence and developing a dark outer bark. The following two hours use a higher heat to help render fat and break down the tough connective tissues in the beef. Finally, a 10-hour resting period allows enough time for the meat to relax and its juices to properly redistribute. That wait-time might sound excessive, especially when you're staring at a delicious hunk of freshly cooked brisket, but it's necessary if you're chasing pro-level barbecue.

The appeal of the 4-2-10 method is that it takes a highly complicated cooking process and turns it into something anyone with a smoker can follow. You'll likely see even better results if you tweak the timings depending on the size of the brisket, the type of smoker, and how the meat behaves while it's cooking, but it always helps to have a reliable jumping-off point.