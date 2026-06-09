This Butter Trick Can Tell You When Brisket Is Perfectly Cooked

If you like to cook barbecue at home, you've probably heard a million different tips for creating the most authentic flavors and juiciest meats. It can be a lot, but all that really matters at the end of the day is that the meat is cooked properly. Even the best marinades and spice rubs in the world can't fix a chewy, overdone brisket, and we've all experienced the heartbreak of cutting into a gorgeous-looking piece of beef that's still raw on the inside. If you're ever in doubt about whether or not it's time to pull your brisket out, just remember that all you need to do is reach for your meat thermometer. However, the trick is to look beyond the temperature alone.

The next time you temp your slow-cooked brisket, take note of how easily the thermometer punches through the meat. If it feels like you are piercing through a piece of room-temperature butter, it's ready to come out. If you find yourself needing to press and wriggle the thermometer through with a lot of pressure, it probably means the connective tissue hasn't broken down yet, so the brisket needs more time.

You can always just grab a stick of butter and do a test so you know exactly what to look for. There should be very little resistance at all, as the thermometer probe should essentially sink into the meat by itself.