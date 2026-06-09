This Butter Trick Can Tell You When Brisket Is Perfectly Cooked
If you like to cook barbecue at home, you've probably heard a million different tips for creating the most authentic flavors and juiciest meats. It can be a lot, but all that really matters at the end of the day is that the meat is cooked properly. Even the best marinades and spice rubs in the world can't fix a chewy, overdone brisket, and we've all experienced the heartbreak of cutting into a gorgeous-looking piece of beef that's still raw on the inside. If you're ever in doubt about whether or not it's time to pull your brisket out, just remember that all you need to do is reach for your meat thermometer. However, the trick is to look beyond the temperature alone.
The next time you temp your slow-cooked brisket, take note of how easily the thermometer punches through the meat. If it feels like you are piercing through a piece of room-temperature butter, it's ready to come out. If you find yourself needing to press and wriggle the thermometer through with a lot of pressure, it probably means the connective tissue hasn't broken down yet, so the brisket needs more time.
You can always just grab a stick of butter and do a test so you know exactly what to look for. There should be very little resistance at all, as the thermometer probe should essentially sink into the meat by itself.
How to know when brisket is done
Of course, while you have your thermometer out, you might as well look at what it says. Smoked brisket should reach an internal temperature of at least 195 degrees Fahrenheit. A perfect range is about 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to probe the brisket in the thickest part of the flat, or the leaner end, as this is the last part to tenderize. And make sure to check multiple spots for both temperature and feel.
If you can't really tell whether the thermometer is poking through softly or not, close your eyes. No one's looking, don't worry. Finally, if you don't have a thermometer, a skewer or toothpick can work too for the texture test. An uncovered smoked beef brisket should take about 16 hours to cook, while one covered in foil should be done in a little over half of that time.
Because of the crust, it can be hard to tell if brisket is done by just looking at it, so you have to judge by the temperature and feel. It should be pliable and have a slight jiggle. Once it's soft, pull it out so it doesn't overcook. You need to repeatedly check it towards the end of cooking, about every 15 minutes during the last hour, but it will be worth the extra effort.