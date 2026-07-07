Forget Mayo: A Better Way To Make Creamy Coleslaw That's More Outdoor Friendly

While Caprese salad, potato salad, and watermelon feta salad are all summertime hits, coleslaw is the indisputable side dish of the summer. Coleslaw, in all of its chopped vegetable glory, does have a leg up on its other summertime competitors because of how customizable it is. You can swap out the veggies for whatever is in your fridge or at the farmers market, or try a different seasoning medley to better complement your main dishes. One of the best ways to customize your salad, which mayo haters will be happy to hear, is to swap out the standard creamy dressing for something else. And that something else should be tahini.

Tahini is a condiment more associated with hummus than coleslaw, but it turns out that it can add both a nutty and a creamy complement to your salad. It's made from sesame seeds and has a consistency similar to watery peanut butter. Because it is entirely plant-based (though not suitable for individuals with sesame allergies), tahini can also sit in the sun for longer than mayonnaise, making it ideal for a dish that you're planning on serving at a picnic or outdoor barbecue. This is an excellent way to use tahini, and it will turn a heavy side dish into a fresh salad that's fresh and primed for summer.