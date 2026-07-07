Forget Mayo: A Better Way To Make Creamy Coleslaw That's More Outdoor Friendly
While Caprese salad, potato salad, and watermelon feta salad are all summertime hits, coleslaw is the indisputable side dish of the summer. Coleslaw, in all of its chopped vegetable glory, does have a leg up on its other summertime competitors because of how customizable it is. You can swap out the veggies for whatever is in your fridge or at the farmers market, or try a different seasoning medley to better complement your main dishes. One of the best ways to customize your salad, which mayo haters will be happy to hear, is to swap out the standard creamy dressing for something else. And that something else should be tahini.
Tahini is a condiment more associated with hummus than coleslaw, but it turns out that it can add both a nutty and a creamy complement to your salad. It's made from sesame seeds and has a consistency similar to watery peanut butter. Because it is entirely plant-based (though not suitable for individuals with sesame allergies), tahini can also sit in the sun for longer than mayonnaise, making it ideal for a dish that you're planning on serving at a picnic or outdoor barbecue. This is an excellent way to use tahini, and it will turn a heavy side dish into a fresh salad that's fresh and primed for summer.
The nutty secret to better coleslaw
Make no mistake: You can't just swap the mayo in your recipe for equal parts tahini. Tahini, as expected, has a nutty and heavy profile, so it needs to be used tactfully to elevate your coleslaw rather than take it over. Instead of just adding spoonful after spoonful to your dressing, we'd recommend instead using it as a flavoring in your dressing.
Since it's heavy, try cutting it with lemon juice, olive oil, and vinegar to give it a lighter and more summery flavor. Adding a bit of Dijon or honey mustard to your dressing will also cut through that heaviness and offer a sinus-tingling spice, balancing out your side dish even more.
It would also make sense to load up this coleslaw with more Asian-inspired ingredients. We love pairing tahini with soy sauce in a stir-fry, and soy sauce can also add the perfect savory bite to your slaw (just make sure not to use it in excess). Shred some carrots and radish to pair with the cabbage, add some chopped green onions for an allium-y undertone, and build your dressing with tahini, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, mirin, and rice wine vinegar.