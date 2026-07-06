Here's What It Means If Your Pepper Plant's Leaves Turn Yellow

Everyone appreciates fresh produce, and there's nothing fresher than the fruits, vegetables, and herbs you grow yourself in your own garden. However, not everyone necessarily has a green thumb, especially when it comes to growing, maintaining, and harvesting peppers. Growing your own peppers is easy and cost-effective, and pepper plants also help keep garden pests away if you plant them next to your tomatoes. However, those who are horticulturally-challenged may find themselves turning yellow at gardening when their pepper plant leaves start going blonde.

The presence of yellow leaves isn't the end of the world — or your peppers. The yellow discolorations merely show distress in the plant, and the positive spin is that they are indicators of how you can remedy the situation. If the discolored leaves also have a bit of dryness and feel crispy or wilted, that means the pepper plant is lacking water and you should water it. If yellow leaves are limp, floppy, or soggy — particularly the older ones near the bottom — that means the plant has too much water and you need to stop drowning it. A common tip for growing peppers is to keep the soil moist, but not muddy.