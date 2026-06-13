The Humble Vegetable That's Easy To Grow, Doesn't Take Up Space, And Saves Money
If you've been dreaming of harvesting your own homegrown produce, there's no better time to start than now. But if you don't know where to begin, or don't want to invest in too much specialty equipment right away, take a look inside your fridge. Is there a plastic bag with peppers? Do you have access to water, soil, and light? Then you can start today!
Peppers are one of the easiest vegetables to grow at home, making them a good starter choice for someone just dipping their toes into the world of edible gardening. They only need about six to eight hours of sunlight per day and an inch or two of water per week, depending on the heat. They also don't need much space; peppers can be grown in containers, raised beds, or straight in the ground. No matter if you have a balcony in the city or a backyard in the country, you can grow peppers. As a bonus, peppers are resistant to pests, so you don't have to worry about little critters eating your precious crops. And when placed near plants like tomatoes, peppers can protect other crops from pests.
Homegrown peppers are worth the time and effort
With plenty of variations to choose from, whether you like mild and sweet bell peppers or dangerously spicy jalapeños, you can cater directly to your taste buds when choosing what kind of seeds to plant. The cost of a packet of seeds alone (around $3 to $7) will produce many more scrumptious peppers than whatever you can buy in the store for the same price, and can save you a few bucks on every grocery run. Not to mention, the satisfaction of growing it yourself is priceless.
You could also skip the trip to the garden store and use seeds straight from a store-bought pepper for free. Although experienced gardeners on Reddit note that you won't really know exactly what kind of pepper your seeds will produce due to hybrid breeding, it's a fun and low-cost experiment that's great for beginners.
From the moment you plant the seeds to the day you harvest your peppers, it can take anywhere from two to five months of growing time. When your peppers are ripe and ready to go, simply use clippers to pluck off your bounty, and your plant will continue to produce even more throughout the season. Then it's just a question of what dish you'll make to finally enjoy the fruits (or vegetables) of your labor.