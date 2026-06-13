The Humble Vegetable That's Easy To Grow, Doesn't Take Up Space, And Saves Money

With plenty of variations to choose from, whether you like mild and sweet bell peppers or dangerously spicy jalapeños, you can cater directly to your taste buds when choosing what kind of seeds to plant. The cost of a packet of seeds alone (around $3 to $7) will produce many more scrumptious peppers than whatever you can buy in the store for the same price, and can save you a few bucks on every grocery run. Not to mention, the satisfaction of growing it yourself is priceless.

You could also skip the trip to the garden store and use seeds straight from a store-bought pepper for free. Although experienced gardeners on Reddit note that you won't really know exactly what kind of pepper your seeds will produce due to hybrid breeding, it's a fun and low-cost experiment that's great for beginners.

From the moment you plant the seeds to the day you harvest your peppers, it can take anywhere from two to five months of growing time. When your peppers are ripe and ready to go, simply use clippers to pluck off your bounty, and your plant will continue to produce even more throughout the season. Then it's just a question of what dish you'll make to finally enjoy the fruits (or vegetables) of your labor.