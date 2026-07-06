These Fan-Favorite M&M Chocolate Bars Aren't Technically Discontinued (But Good Luck Finding Them)
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M&M's have been one of the most popular candies in the U.S. since World War II, and M&M's Chocolate Bars take the nostalgia and chocolatiness to the next level. Are they just chocolate bars with more chocolate (albeit candy-coated) inside? Yup! But fans can't get enough. It's partly a texture thing, as they also come in Peanut, Crispy, Crispy Mint, and Almond varieties — though if our ranking of 11 M&M's flavors had anything to do with it, there would also be a pretzel-flavored bar. However, M&M's Chocolate Bars have been woefully difficult to find on shelves lately, and many want to know why.
There are several Reddit threads started by megafans of the chocolate bars wondering if they been discontinued because they're so tough to track down. "I swear this has been the best chocolate I have ever had, but I haven't been able to find it anywhere ... for years now. Has it been discontinued permanently?" one desperate, candy-loving Redditor wrote. M&M's Chocolate Bars first hit shelves in 2004 and were branded as M-Azing bars, but they didn't last long. In 2013, they returned as M&M's Chocolate Bars, and were on and off shelves until they became a permanent offering in 2018. But just because they're permanent doesn't mean they're easy to find.
An angry Redditor wrote, "I genuinely think it was really stupid to stop the production of M&M's candy bars, they were delicious and they should be put back on the market." The most frustrating thing about this situation is that M&M's Chocolate Bars don't seem to be technically discontinued. They are seemingly still being produced, but they are not readily available in the U.S. While some have had luck finding them in Europe, they are quite hard to come by in these here 50 states.
Can you buy M&M Chocolate Bars in the US?
Some claim that M&M's Chocolate Bars were discontinued in the U.S. in 2021, but we were unable to verify that's the case. Most likely, the company behind the product, Mars Inc., quietly stopped selling them in American stores due to poor sales from a lack of consumer interest, and just hasn't formally pulled them from shelves yet. When they were still M-Azing Bars, they were phased out after two years because they didn't perform very well. Despite having some devoted fans in the U.S., these chocolate bars might have proven to be a difficult sell over the years, but the story seems to be different in other countries.
In November of 2025, one user on Reddit commented, "They're not discontinued, they are just not sold in the USA. My aunt brought me these back from Italy this year." So, if you have them, take advantage of European relatives! Redditors have also spotted them in Taiwan and the Philippines. However, if hitting up overseas friends or relatives isn't realistic, there may be a couple of other options, though neither is quite the same as the real thing.
Someone suggested buying the M&M's Chocolate Bark, which is very similar to the bar; though even that seems hard to find. If you're desperate and unable to track down the bars, one Redditor had a pretty helpful suggestion: "Should be pretty simple to make your own if you can find the time." There are many creative ways to use M&M's, and this is a simple one. It really only involves melting down some chocolate, pouring it into molds, and then adding M&M's Minis throughout. Not a bad idea at all.