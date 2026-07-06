These Fan-Favorite M&M Chocolate Bars Aren't Technically Discontinued (But Good Luck Finding Them)

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M&M's have been one of the most popular candies in the U.S. since World War II, and M&M's Chocolate Bars take the nostalgia and chocolatiness to the next level. Are they just chocolate bars with more chocolate (albeit candy-coated) inside? Yup! But fans can't get enough. It's partly a texture thing, as they also come in Peanut, Crispy, Crispy Mint, and Almond varieties — though if our ranking of 11 M&M's flavors had anything to do with it, there would also be a pretzel-flavored bar. However, M&M's Chocolate Bars have been woefully difficult to find on shelves lately, and many want to know why.

There are several Reddit threads started by megafans of the chocolate bars wondering if they been discontinued because they're so tough to track down. "I swear this has been the best chocolate I have ever had, but I haven't been able to find it anywhere ... for years now. Has it been discontinued permanently?" one desperate, candy-loving Redditor wrote. M&M's Chocolate Bars first hit shelves in 2004 and were branded as M-Azing bars, but they didn't last long. In 2013, they returned as M&M's Chocolate Bars, and were on and off shelves until they became a permanent offering in 2018. But just because they're permanent doesn't mean they're easy to find.

An angry Redditor wrote, "I genuinely think it was really stupid to stop the production of M&M's candy bars, they were delicious and they should be put back on the market." The most frustrating thing about this situation is that M&M's Chocolate Bars don't seem to be technically discontinued. They are seemingly still being produced, but they are not readily available in the U.S. While some have had luck finding them in Europe, they are quite hard to come by in these here 50 states.