13 Jack In The Box Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best

These days, I eat food from Jack in the Box more than I care to admit. My kid is currently obsessed with the chain's chicken nuggets, and when we pull up to the drive-thru, I can't help but get something for myself as well. While I'm still working my way through its seemingly endless burger lineup, I've long known that Jack in the Box serves breakfast all day. That got me wondering: If breakfast is available around the clock, it must be worth ordering — right? As the chain faces an uphill battle to regain momentum in 2026, I decided to find out whether its all-day breakfast offerings are a hidden strength.

Jack in the Box's breakfast lineup is pretty extensive. My local restaurant alone offers 17 breakfast items. To put together this ranking, I sampled every distinct item on the breakfast menu. My order included everything from burritos and sandwiches to French toast and the requisite golden hash brown. When tasting them, I primarily focused on flavor, composition, texture, and whether each item was a satisfying breakfast. You can find more details about my methodology below, but let's first get into which breakfast items deserve to be on your next Jack in the Box order.