13 Jack In The Box Breakfast Items, Ranked Worst To Best
These days, I eat food from Jack in the Box more than I care to admit. My kid is currently obsessed with the chain's chicken nuggets, and when we pull up to the drive-thru, I can't help but get something for myself as well. While I'm still working my way through its seemingly endless burger lineup, I've long known that Jack in the Box serves breakfast all day. That got me wondering: If breakfast is available around the clock, it must be worth ordering — right? As the chain faces an uphill battle to regain momentum in 2026, I decided to find out whether its all-day breakfast offerings are a hidden strength.
Jack in the Box's breakfast lineup is pretty extensive. My local restaurant alone offers 17 breakfast items. To put together this ranking, I sampled every distinct item on the breakfast menu. My order included everything from burritos and sandwiches to French toast and the requisite golden hash brown. When tasting them, I primarily focused on flavor, composition, texture, and whether each item was a satisfying breakfast. You can find more details about my methodology below, but let's first get into which breakfast items deserve to be on your next Jack in the Box order.
13. Supreme Croissant
With a name like Supreme Croissant, I was expecting something so much more impressive than what this sandwich turned out to be. However, I can confidently say I wouldn't order this sandwich again, hence it's last place ranking.
The biggest disappointment was the croissant itself ... or at least what was supposed to be a croissant. Instead of the buttery richness and flaky layers of a bakery-worthy croissant, I was greeted by a dull, flattened, overly bready pastry. The only thing it had in common with the real thing was its crescent shape. As for the sandwich, it included bacon and ham, both sliced so thinly that they were barely noticeable (a recurring issue throughout the tasting).
This left the egg as the sandwich's lone bright spot, and to Jack in the Box's credit, the eggs were consistently well-cooked across every breakfast item I sampled. Unfortunately, the well-cooked egg couldn't make up for this sandwich's biggest flaw: the disappointing excuse for a croissant.
12. Breakfast Jack
Jack in the Box describes the Breakfast Jack as a "masterpiece" on its website, but its next-to-last-place finish in this ranking suggests otherwise. This is a traditional breakfast sandwich that features American cheese, egg, ham, and buttery sauce — all snuggled between a standard hamburger bun. There's certainly nothing wrong with simplicity, but this sandwich fell flat.
The biggest issue is the bun, which was on the dry side, and so dense that it overwhelmed the fillings. More than once, I felt it was better suited for a beef patty than breakfast ingredients. The single, paper-thin slice of ham didn't help things; it was barely noticeable, leaving the sandwich tasting overwhelmingly bready. The egg was well-cooked again, but the sandwich as a whole was not satisfying.
In the end, the Breakfast Jack has the same problem as the Supreme Croissant: the bread. The difference is that while the croissant was simply bad, the bun was pretty good. It just belongs on a burger, not a breakfast sandwich.
11. Bacon Breakfast Jack
Replace the ham in the Breakfast Jack with bacon, and you get the Bacon Breakfast Jack. Yet again, though, the bacon was a disappointment. Instead of thick, meaty strips, the bacon was paper-thin, with very little substance. What irked me even more was finding that the bacon pictured on Jack in the Box's website appeared thicker, curlier, and far more substantial. Nonetheless, the bacon itself is actually quite tasty, delivering a smoky, savory flavor with a hit of saltiness.
If Jack in the Box put more slices of the paper-thin bacon in this sandwich, perhaps this sandwich would be more satisfying. Bacon aside, as with the previously ranked Breakfast Jack, this sandwich was dominated by its bun, which is a far cry from what you'd get from quality homemade hamburger bun recipe. Jack's version is so dense that the fillings struggle to stand out.
While the two Breakfast Jack sandwiches are similar, given the choice? I'll choose bacon over ham almost every time. That preference alone was enough to bump the bacon version one spot higher.
10. Sausage Croissant
At first glance, the Sausage Croissant looked just as flat and uninspiring as the Supreme Croissant. So how did it manage to rank several spots higher? The answer is simple: the sausage patty.
Like the Supreme Croissant, this sandwich comes with egg and American cheese on an underwhelming croissant. The difference is that it swaps the thin slices of ham and bacon for a hearty sausage patty — and that change alone makes a surprisingly big impact. Additionally, unlike the Breakfast Jack and the Bacon Breakfast Jack, which ranked lower, this sandwich has a filling substantial enough to stand up to the bread.
No doubt, the highlight of this sandwich is the sausage. It has a wonderful, rich, peppery flavor with an enjoyably juicy texture. It was good enough to distract me from the croissant, which remained chewy and dull. That said, while it was satisfying enough to beat out three other sandwiches, I won't be ordering this one again.
9. Sausage Breakfast Jack
I'm happy to say that this is where my ranking of Jack in the Box breakfast items takes a turn. From this point onward, I would order these menu items again — starting with the Sausage Breakfast Jack. Unlike the lower-ranked Breakfast Jack sandwiches, this sausage version has a much better filling-to-bread ratio. The thick, juicy sausage patty is substantial enough to hold its own against the bun, which is a much better choice than the chain's croissant in my opinion.
While Jack's hamburger bun still isn't my favorite choice for a breakfast sandwich (it seems better suited to a beef patty), the well-seasoned sausage is savory, hearty, and juicy enough to work with it. I would order the Sausage Breakfast Jack again when I want a quick, not-too-heavy breakfast sandwich on the go. It won't rock your world, and there's not a whole lot to it, but it's a nice little sandwich that satisfies.
8. Hash Brown
While the previous Sausage Breakfast Jack is a solid breakfast sandwich, Jack in the Box's hash brown delivers more satisfaction in every bite. It's not perfect, but when it comes to pure enjoyment, I'd rather dig into this crispy potato side. Maybe that's the magic of fried potatoes, but I'd order the hash brown over that sandwich on most days.
Jack's hash brown is quite good and has a respectable amount of crunch. There were just two minor issues: grease and seasoning. The hash brown was noticeably greasy, and the excess oil made it a bit unpleasant to eat. Also, it could have benefited from a little more salt—just a pinch more would have boosted the potato flavor to my liking.
While it doesn't dethrone my favorite fast food hash brown (from McDonald's), it's a respectable effort that would satisfy me if I ever get an afternoon or evening hankering for one. It's crispy, comforting, and craveable, and it'll cost me just a couple of bucks.
7. Supreme Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich
The Supreme Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich is one of two items on this ranking featuring sourdough, and I was immediately intrigued. It features an egg, bacon, grilled ham, melty American cheese, and buttery sauce on toasted sourdough bread. Personally, I was excited to see toast make an appearance. It's my preferred choice when making breakfast sandwiches (and also chef Alvin Cailan's favorite bread for breakfast sandwiches).
Overall, this sandwich had good flavor, but the sourdough is where it lost some points. The bread has a nice chew and holds together really well — it just lacked that trademark sourdough tang. If more of that zippy flavor were there, this sandwich would no doubt rank higher on the list. Sadly, I kept wishing for more of the sourdough flavor.
Nevertheless, this is an attractive, satisfying sandwich. The generously sized pieces of bread were perfectly toasted to a beautiful golden brown, and the combo of bacon, ham, egg, and cheese worked well with the toast. It ultimately ranked higher than the hash brown because, for roughly double the price, you get a much more substantial and satisfying breakfast.
6. Meat Lovers Burrito
There are two breakfast burritos in this ranking. The Meat Lovers burrito was my first time trying one from Jack in the Box, and I was curious to see how the Mexican-inspired item would fare. This burrito comes with bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla. There was a generous amount of fluffy scrambled eggs in it for something called meat lovers. In fact, the eggs nearly overshadowed the meat, so it didn't quite live up to its name.
Now, on its own, the burrito was tasty enough. However, it lacked the punch I was hoping for, as the flavors felt very one-note. But then I remembered that it came with a side of fire-roasted tomato salsa ... and the difference was night and day.
Quite frankly, all this burrito needed to boost it into sixth place was the included salsa. Dare I say, it may be the best fast food salsa I've ever had. To be sure, I prefer breakfast burritos with potatoes or hash browns for extra texture and substance, so this one still falls short of my ideal. Even so, the bright, smoky salsa elevates it enough to earn a higher spot than the Supreme Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich.
5. Loaded Breakfast Sandwich
The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is essentially an upgraded version of the Supreme Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich. It has the usual eggs, bacon, ham, and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread, plus a sausage patty. That addition — along with what appeared to be not one but two eggs — catapulted this sandwich to the number five spot.
The sourdough was once again underwhelming in the flavor department, but the sausage patty more than made up for it. I found it helpful to think of the bread as plain toast rather than sourdough, and with that expectation, it worked just fine. Plus, the bread was toasted really well. It was evenly browned and crispy, with a uniform crunch that reminded me of a grilled cheese sandwich cooked on a flat-top griddle.
This sandwich inched past the Meat Lovers Burrito because everything felt more balanced. The burrito really needed the salsa to have a crave-worthy flavor, while the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich delivered satisfying flavor all on its own despite the lackluster sourdough.
4. Jumbo Breakfast Platter with Classic French Toast Sticks, Bacon, and Sausage
The Jumbo Breakfast Platter comes with scrambled eggs, a hash brown, French toast sticks, bacon, and sausage, which gave me the chance to try several menu items on their own. This platter felt like a great value, and just missed the top three.
The scrambled eggs were generously portioned, moist, and fluffy. As previously mentioned, the hash brown was satisfyingly crisp, albeit a little greasy. The sausage was well-seasoned as ever, while the bacon was disappointingly thin. The biggest surprise, though, was the French toast sticks. It was my first time trying them, and it won't be my last. They're a fun twist on a classic French toast recipe. The three thick, deep-fried sticks of battered bread are hefty and perfectly sweet, with a pleasant, crisp exterior. The interior is undeniably dense and chewy, but somehow that texture is part of the appeal — and I couldn't stop going in for more bites. The best part? You can order the French toast sticks a la carte in three- or six-piece servings.
The Jumbo Breakfast Platter ranks this high because it offers a lot of delicious food at an attractive price. It's only slightly more expensive than the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich, yet you get a full breakfast complete with eggs, meat, potato, and French toast sticks. I'd order it again with just the sausage, which is an option, as is just the bacon (but I'd skip that customization).
3. Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Now for the top three. These are the breakfast items I'd regularly order again, and prove that Jack in the Box can make breakfast sandwiches that compete with the best in fast food. Kicking things off is the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich, which comes loaded with double sausage, double American cheese, bacon, ham, buttery sauce, and egg on a toasted split-top bakery bun.
Let's start with that bun. Finally: A breakfast sandwich with bread I genuinely loved. It's buttery and tender, yet still sturdy enough to hold everything together well. The double sausage adds twice the savory flavor, which makes this sandwich even better. Add in the double American cheese, and you've got an irresistibly satisfying meal.
Even the thin, crispy bacon works here. The rich sausage is at the forefront, while the bacon provides a subtle hickory smokiness, and the ham adds just the right touch of saltiness. The result is a well-balanced sandwich. It may not have the "wow" factor of my top two picks, but it's still delicious.
2. Grande Sausage Burrito
The Grande Sausage Burrito is packed with sausage, scrambled eggs, a hash brown, bacon, cheddar cheese, and Spicy Good Good Sauce, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. The ingredients work delightfully well together, though two elements make this burrito stand out (and earn second place): the hash brown and the Spicy Good Good Sauce.
The crispy hash brown add substance and texture to each bite. Then there's the sauce, which brings heat, tang, and a hint of sweetness that wakes everything up; in fact, the Good Good sauce is the kind of sauce I'd happily put on just about everything. Honestly, I'm surprised that such a delicious breakfast burrito can be found at a fast food joint, though I wouldn't change a thing. The Grande Sausage Burrito could easily be number one on flavor alone. But my top pick wins out because it's just a little more practical for eating on the go, and better represents what I want when I'm craving a fast food breakfast.
1. Extreme Sausage Sandwich
Claiming the top spot is the Extreme Sausage Sandwich. The type of breakfast sandwich recipe that would make any morning tastier, this winner features two sausage patties, two slices of American cheese, and an egg on the same soft, split-top bakery bun used in the third-place Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich. It's essentially the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich but with sausage instead of bacon and ham, which is a major upgrade.
From the first bite, I was hooked. This is a Jack in the Box breakfast at its best. The two slices of American cheese add so much gooeyness that the whole sandwich holds together really well. With a slice of cheese layered between each sausage patty, everything stays neatly in place while adding rich, creamy flavor to every bite. The sausages add a ton of savory flavor and juiciness, while the fluffy egg provides a soft contrast.
Whether it's breakfast, a road trip, an afternoon pick-me-up, or a late-night indulgence, I would order the Extreme Sausage Sandwich again and again. It checks off every box: hearty, flavorful, well-balanced, satisfying, and easy to eat on the go.
Methodology
For this ranking, I ordered the breakfast items offered at my local Jack in the Box. While its breakfast menu includes 17 items, several are simply variations on the same item. To avoid redundancy, I sampled each distinct breakfast item rather than every possible variation.
I ordered and tasted the items on the same morning to make sure they were as fresh (and hot) as possible. I sampled each item as it came, without adding any additional sauces or condiments. After taking several bites, I cleansed my palate with water before moving on to the next item.
Each breakfast item was evaluated on taste, composition, texture, and overall satisfaction. The top breakfast items were satiating, delicious, and tasty enough to order again. Lower-ranked items fell short due to issues such as lack of flavor, unbalanced bread-to-filling ratio, or unpleasant texture. Price came into play when two items were otherwise closely matched, which I noted where relevant, while nutrition was not a factor in the rankings.