Anthony Bourdain's Posthumous Dream Food Hall Is Closing Its Doors After Just 5 Years

A New York City-based food hall dreamed up by the late Anthony Bourdain will shutter its doors after just four years in business. Urban Hawker, an indoor Singaporean street food center located in Midtown, opened in 2022 based on a concept the legendary chef came up with in 2013. The idea? Transforming an empty pier building on the Hudson into a giant, Asian-style night market.

Before his death, Bourdain had originally planned to create a collective featuring dishes from butchers, bakers, fishmongers, and mom-and-pop street food vendors from all over the globe. Unfortunately, what was to be known as the "Bourdain Market" never made it to fruition, but his collaborator, KF Seetoh, managed to get a small piece of the idea over the line. The Urban Hawker food hall opened in a much smaller space on West 50th Street in September 2022, bringing 17 new Asian vendors to the Big Apple.

Modeled off of Singapore's buzzy hawker centers, Urban Hawker was a hit with critics. However, Seetoh announced earlier this week on Facebook that operations would cease on July 17, 2026. In the post, he revealed that he was informed one year ago that the building where the hall is located would be sold for redevelopment. "It has been a great four year run for us," he wrote. "We are truly grateful for your support all this while. It was such a pleasure for me to help curate and create Urban Hawker."