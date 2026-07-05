Forget Fried Chicken: This Midwest Staple Is 10X Juicier

It's impossible to leave a Midwest dining table with an empty stomach. From Chicago deep-dish pizza and Cincinnati chili to hearty casseroles, there are countless tasty food options to choose from. It's not much of a surprise that the Midwest is also home to some of the country's best chicken. Once you try Midwestern broasted chicken, every other fried chicken style might just become a thing of the past.

Broasted chicken stands out from other styles of fried chicken around the globe because of how it's cooked: inside a pressure cooker. After a quick marinade and a dredge through seasoned flour, the chicken is placed in a pressure cooker filled with about four inches of cooking oil and heated up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. It's then then pressure-fried in batches for about 5 to 7 minutes with the lid closed. Once done, the pressure cooker is depressurized, and the chicken is removed, drained of any excess oil, and served.

You might be wondering if the pressure cooker really makes that much of a difference, and the answer is yes — it absolutely does. A pressure cooker cooks food by trapping steam, increasing the pressure within the sealed pot. This pressure raises water's boiling temperature, allowing the food to cook faster. Within this closed environment, the meat can retain more moisture rather than drying out as it would with more traditional, open-faced frying methods. Naturally, the meat turns out much juicier and more tender. Not to worry, though. As the exterior still dehydrates towards the end of cooking, the chicken still develops that signature crunchy crust — albeit lighter, thinner, and much less greasy since there isn't too much oil seeping in from the outside.