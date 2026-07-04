The Oldest American Winery Has Survived Nearly 200 Years — And It Won't Break The Bank

Among the oldest wineries in the U.S., one lays claim to the longest continually operating winery on American soil. Records show that Brotherhood Winery made its first vintage in 1839, and its beginnings are nearly as remarkable as its longevity. Cobbler John Jaques began growing grapes in his backyard in Washingtonville in the 1820s. His efforts blossomed into a vineyard, and his grapes were sold in New York City. Once fruit prices dropped, Jacques focused his attention on making wine. To this day, the fruits of his labor can be sampled in the world-class Hudson Valley wine region.

Jacques' first commercial vintage was intended to be used at his church as a sacrament. His business stayed in the family, with his sons taking over operations as both the vineyard and production grew in size. The family sold to J. M. Emerson & Son in 1886, who branded the business as the Brotherhood Wine Company. More buildings and underground cellars were constructed, and production flourished until Prohibition halted sales. Not to be dissuaded, Brotherhood pivoted and set about making legal medicinal and sacramental wines. As soon as Prohibition was repealed in 1933, Brotherhood released close to 500,000 bottles of champagne that were cellared in 1915.