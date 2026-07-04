The Oldest American Winery Has Survived Nearly 200 Years — And It Won't Break The Bank
Among the oldest wineries in the U.S., one lays claim to the longest continually operating winery on American soil. Records show that Brotherhood Winery made its first vintage in 1839, and its beginnings are nearly as remarkable as its longevity. Cobbler John Jaques began growing grapes in his backyard in Washingtonville in the 1820s. His efforts blossomed into a vineyard, and his grapes were sold in New York City. Once fruit prices dropped, Jacques focused his attention on making wine. To this day, the fruits of his labor can be sampled in the world-class Hudson Valley wine region.
Jacques' first commercial vintage was intended to be used at his church as a sacrament. His business stayed in the family, with his sons taking over operations as both the vineyard and production grew in size. The family sold to J. M. Emerson & Son in 1886, who branded the business as the Brotherhood Wine Company. More buildings and underground cellars were constructed, and production flourished until Prohibition halted sales. Not to be dissuaded, Brotherhood pivoted and set about making legal medicinal and sacramental wines. As soon as Prohibition was repealed in 1933, Brotherhood released close to 500,000 bottles of champagne that were cellared in 1915.
Old doesn't have to cost gold
In the late '40s, not only was Brotherhood making wine, but the premises became a point of interest for tourists. Tasting and tours appealed to visitors, and special events drew in crowds. Though a fire damaged many of Brotherhood's buildings in 1999, underground vaults were protected, and the business continued to pivot and grow, forging partnerships and building a catering hall and gift shop.
The winery was designated a historical landmark in 2000 and listed in the New York State and National registers of historic places. The distinctions are unique for a working winery, and guests continue to visit the grounds. "Such a beautiful place with amazing history. Great tasting wines and a great restaurant," wrote a guest on TripAdvisor. "The food, wine, and ambience are perfect. Don't miss the concerts either," added another reviewer.
Plus, with some wines selling for $11 per bottle, guests can bring affordable bottles of Brotherhood home. "Solid, good value on the whole," wrote a drinker on Facebook. For connoisseurs looking for a more curated experience, the Brotherhood Wine Club's subscription service sends a choice of wine to your doorstep. Members receive additional discounts on purchases and access to special winery events. A $90-per-month membership includes 72 products shipped over the year. With over two centuries in the books, Brotherhood has made a case that sometimes good things can last.