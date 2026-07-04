Before Shopping Carts Became Essential, Many Customers Refused To Use Them

These days, most of us grab a shopping cart at the grocery store entrance without giving it a second thought. But when shopping carts debuted in the 1930s, many shoppers wanted nothing to do with them. The very first shopping cart was introduced in 1937 by supermarket owner and inventor Sylvan Goldman, head of the Humpty Dumpty supermarket chain in Oklahoma City. Goldman noticed that his customers often stopped shopping once their handheld baskets became too heavy. He suspected that if people could carry more groceries with less effort, they'd undoubtedly buy more.

His first design was inspired by a folding chair: a metal frame mounted on wheels with two wire shopping baskets attached to make a double-level cart. Despite the obvious practicality, shoppers weren't convinced. According to Goldman, many women rejected the carts because they reminded them of baby strollers, while some men refused out of fear of looking weak or unmanly. It seems silly now, but this gender dilemma almost prevented grocery carts from existing. The invention seemed destined to fail.

But Goldman was not deterred. Instead, he accidentally made history by conducting one of retail's earliest product demonstrations. He hired good-looking men and women to confidently walk around his stores with their shopping carts, gender stereotypes be damned. Believe it or not, his ploy worked. As more people embraced the newfangled carts, the advantages became obvious. And for grocery stores, the benefits were even better: More purchases meant more sales and more profit.