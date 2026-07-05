Make Slow-Cooker Pork Roast Extra Flavorful With One Spicy Addition

The best way to use chipotle peppers in adobo with your slow-cooked pork is to turn them into a sauce. At its simplest, all you need to do is empty that can into a food processor and blend it up, but a few extras can turn it into something really spectacular. Some additional onions and garlic, spices like cumin and oregano, a touch of acidity from lime juice or apple cider vinegar, and maybe a bit of sweetener in the form of honey or agave nectar give you a beautifully balanced chipotle sauce for the pork. Another tip for cooking with chipotles is that removing the seeds can make a big difference for more spice-sensitive individuals. It takes a little work to slice all the peppers and scrape out the seeds, but toning down the heat ensures a dinner everyone can enjoy.

Once you have that sauce whipped up, all you need to do is pour it into the crockpot along with the meat and a bit of broth — and perhaps citrus, as in this slow cooker pork carnitas recipe. Some recipes suggest using this sauce to marinate the meat before cooking, but with a slow cooker, that is not necessary. Stewing the meat in sauce over a number of hours does more than any period of marination could to ensure that every bite is full of flavor.

Once you've tasted the smoky, spicy difference that a can of chipotles in adobo can make, your slow-cooker pork will never be without them — but that doesn't mean that the upgrades are done. Next up, perhaps you take a page from these braised slow cooker al pastor tacos and work a bit of pineapple into the mix.