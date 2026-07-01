Divided Pans Are Great For Easy Cleaning, But Beware Of These Big Drawbacks

If you love cooking multi-faceted dishes involving different sauces, sides, and proteins but hate the idea and effort of washing multiple pans afterwards, divided pans make for easy cleaning post-cooking. The pans, which feature sectioned-off compartments for various cooking purposes (say, for frying your eggs, bacon, and hash browns all in one pan) are inventive and can save you the time and hassle of washing three different pans. However, they do have significant drawbacks, including limited portion sizes as well as hot spots and smaller holding capacities that could prevent even cooking.

Depending on the size and shape of the pan, divided cookware could be perfect for someone making a meal for just one or two people. Its compartmentalized design becomes more limiting when you're cooking larger portions, though. You're limited in the amount of food each section can hold, and with only two to four different compartments, there isn't much room to scale up a recipe. Plus, with less surface area to move food around as it cooks, maneuvering a simmering sauce can become difficult.

Beyond limited capacity, divided pans can also affect how evenly food cooks. The pans usually feature metal barriers that separate each cooking compartment. Since the food is cooking over a single burner, some regions of the pan may become hotter than others. As a result, foods like scrambled eggs or seared chicken may not cook as evenly or quickly as cooking them over direct heat in the center of the pan.