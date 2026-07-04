Forget Syrup: Give Waffles A Norwegian-Style Twist With One Sweet And Creamy Topping

Koselig — roughly translating to "coziness" — is a pillar of Norwegian cultural ideology, and traditional Norwegian waffles are a pillar of koselig culture. But, in Norway, those waffles don't come with syrup. A Scandinavian cousin of the American "apple pie with cheese" combination is waffles with brunost. For the uninitiated, brunost is a unique Scandinavian brown cheese made from a creamy blend of cow's and goat's milks, plus whey. The mixture gets boiled and caramelized, creating brunost's signature brown hue. On the palate, brunost arrives sweet and confectionery, with dimensional tones of both rich fudge and pungent yet subtle goat's milk. Brunost has been around since the 1860s, originally invented by a Norwegian farmer. Over the years, it has emerged as Norway's national cheese and a pillar of the country's cultural heritage and identity — and that many foodies can't be wrong.

A "sometimes" fixture in American homes, waffle makers are ubiquitous appliances for households across Norway. Waffles are sold everywhere from gas stations to fine-dining establishments, and eaten on birthdays and at weddings alike. They are considered more of a between-meal snack than a traditional Norwegian breakfast food. Although on the breakfast table, slices of caramel-y, fudgy brunost cheese fare terrifically atop a waffle. The rich, spongy bread makes a complementary vehicle for the smooth, tangy cheese.

To enjoy brunost cheese on waffles, simply top your still-warm waffles with a few slices of thinly-sliced brunost cheese and a slather of raspberry jam. The warmth from the waffles will slightly soften the cheese into a luscious texture, adding moisture and flavor to every bite, while the berry jam adds a touch of counterbalancing sweet-tart flavor.