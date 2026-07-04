Forget Syrup: Give Waffles A Norwegian-Style Twist With One Sweet And Creamy Topping
Koselig — roughly translating to "coziness" — is a pillar of Norwegian cultural ideology, and traditional Norwegian waffles are a pillar of koselig culture. But, in Norway, those waffles don't come with syrup. A Scandinavian cousin of the American "apple pie with cheese" combination is waffles with brunost. For the uninitiated, brunost is a unique Scandinavian brown cheese made from a creamy blend of cow's and goat's milks, plus whey. The mixture gets boiled and caramelized, creating brunost's signature brown hue. On the palate, brunost arrives sweet and confectionery, with dimensional tones of both rich fudge and pungent yet subtle goat's milk. Brunost has been around since the 1860s, originally invented by a Norwegian farmer. Over the years, it has emerged as Norway's national cheese and a pillar of the country's cultural heritage and identity — and that many foodies can't be wrong.
A "sometimes" fixture in American homes, waffle makers are ubiquitous appliances for households across Norway. Waffles are sold everywhere from gas stations to fine-dining establishments, and eaten on birthdays and at weddings alike. They are considered more of a between-meal snack than a traditional Norwegian breakfast food. Although on the breakfast table, slices of caramel-y, fudgy brunost cheese fare terrifically atop a waffle. The rich, spongy bread makes a complementary vehicle for the smooth, tangy cheese.
To enjoy brunost cheese on waffles, simply top your still-warm waffles with a few slices of thinly-sliced brunost cheese and a slather of raspberry jam. The warmth from the waffles will slightly soften the cheese into a luscious texture, adding moisture and flavor to every bite, while the berry jam adds a touch of counterbalancing sweet-tart flavor.
Brunost cheese is the dimensional, caramel-like upgrade your waffles need
Alternatively, that brunost can also be grated and folded directly into the waffle batter for a gooier post-bake texture. Foodies can add as much or as little cheese as they like, but as a jumping-off point, 5 ¼ ounces of grated brunost is enough for stirring into about 12 waffles. Don't forget the raspberry jam on top, or even a dollop of creme fraiche for added moisture.
To enjoy a taste of the real deal at home, take a cue from our buttermilk Belgian waffles recipe (a trip around the palate and around the continent of Europe alike). Brunost cheese pairs particularly well with other creative, inherently elevated waffle ingredients like Belgian pearl sugar. By replacing regular granulated sugar with Belgian pearl sugar, this seemingly innocuous ingredient swap adds textural crunch and a touch of sweetness to the batter, complementing the creamy brunost topping. Norwegian waffle recipes customarily include a pinch of cardamom in the batter, so toss a teaspoon or two into your go-to recipe for a major koselig coziness factor.
In the U.S., the most widely available brand of brunost comes from TINE, Norway's largest producer and distributor of dairy goods. TINE brunost cheese is available under the Ski Queen brand name in the U.S. market, and the company's website has a store locator feature, so interested cheese-heads outside of Norway can track down a brunost retailer near them.