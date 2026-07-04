The Outback Steakhouse Sister Chain You Can Only Visit In One US State

The persona of Outback Steakhouse may be Aussie through and through, but one of the most interesting facts about the chain is that it's not an American invention. Look no further than its current 665 locations in 44 U.S. states and territories for proof. The well-loved chain with a big personality is easy to find throughout 554 cities — but that's not the case with its little-known sister chain, Aussie Grill. You'll find the physical locations of that tiny chain only in the state of Florida.

The curious little sister to Outback Steakhouse, operating as a fast-casual concept, shares the same Bloomin' Brands parent company and a similarly cheeky Australian-inspired vibe, but the U.S. wingspan is remarkably smaller. In fact, it holds court in only two Tampa spots, one at the University of Tampa and one at Raymond James Stadium, where the NFL's Buccaneers play. The concept is quite different than its sibling Outback Steakhouse, revolving more around fast service and casual menu items like sandwiches, burgers, and salads. Outback is instead a full-service casual dining restaurant featuring grilled steaks (though you should avoid this one), chicken, seafood, salads, soups, and sides such as its ever-famous Bloomin' Onion appetizer with 200 "onion petals."

The smaller chain, officially named Aussie Grill by Outback, apparently had higher ambitions. It first opened in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, then established a presence in Hong Kong, and finally targeted the United States, expanding to eight domestic locations before eventually shrinking its U.S. footprint to the limited Tampa territory. It does appear to still have an operating restaurant in Saudi Arabia and two in Qatar, in the cities of Doha and Lusail.