The Outback Steakhouse Sister Chain You Can Only Visit In One US State
The persona of Outback Steakhouse may be Aussie through and through, but one of the most interesting facts about the chain is that it's not an American invention. Look no further than its current 665 locations in 44 U.S. states and territories for proof. The well-loved chain with a big personality is easy to find throughout 554 cities — but that's not the case with its little-known sister chain, Aussie Grill. You'll find the physical locations of that tiny chain only in the state of Florida.
The curious little sister to Outback Steakhouse, operating as a fast-casual concept, shares the same Bloomin' Brands parent company and a similarly cheeky Australian-inspired vibe, but the U.S. wingspan is remarkably smaller. In fact, it holds court in only two Tampa spots, one at the University of Tampa and one at Raymond James Stadium, where the NFL's Buccaneers play. The concept is quite different than its sibling Outback Steakhouse, revolving more around fast service and casual menu items like sandwiches, burgers, and salads. Outback is instead a full-service casual dining restaurant featuring grilled steaks (though you should avoid this one), chicken, seafood, salads, soups, and sides such as its ever-famous Bloomin' Onion appetizer with 200 "onion petals."
The smaller chain, officially named Aussie Grill by Outback, apparently had higher ambitions. It first opened in 2019 in Saudi Arabia, then established a presence in Hong Kong, and finally targeted the United States, expanding to eight domestic locations before eventually shrinking its U.S. footprint to the limited Tampa territory. It does appear to still have an operating restaurant in Saudi Arabia and two in Qatar, in the cities of Doha and Lusail.
Fast-fun casual menu at Aussie Grill
If you happen to be in Tampa, that's your best shot at getting the Aussie Grill experience. However, since the venues are in a university and a stadium, the menus may vary between the two locations. The main menu in general, posted on the Aussie Grill website, features various versions of hamburgers, as well as a piled-high BBQ Brisket Sandwich with bacon-onion jam and smoky mayo, plus brisket sliders with braised brisket, BBQ sauce, and AG pickles. You can also order a Slider Flight with fried chicken, brisket, and cheeseburger sliders. Full-size sandwiches include a classic fried chicken version with hand-breaded chicken breast and honey Sriracha.
Several salad options lean to the heartier side, and there's an array of side dishes, including a collection for loaded french fry lovers: Sweet Heat Fries, Bloomin' Onion Rings, Aussie Cheese Fries, and BBQ Bacon Fries. The connection to the much larger Outback Steakhouse is obvious on some levels, though this little sibling seems to have found its U.S. niche primarily among the student and sports crowds in Tampa — at least for now.
At Raymond James Stadium, you'll find Aussie Grill food in sections 118, 204, and 241, available to the public on game days. (For the best stadium food, Bobby Flay says to head north.) Accessing the University of Tampa location is much easier, with a prime spot inside the 19,000-square-foot dining facility at Morsani Hall. It's open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed on Saturdays and Sundays.